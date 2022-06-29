Littleton Gas Station Slashed Gas Prices To Highlight Inflation

LITTLETON — Simon’s Market sold half-price gas on Thursday.
The purpose? To highlight inflation.
Simon’s Market on Union Street charged customers $2.38 per gallon for regular gasoline between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
“They reached out to me. I thought it was a great idea,” said store owner Matt Simon, a Republican state representative.
In addition to making a political point, Simon said it helped the community.
“A lot of people are struggling to afford the gas they are putting in their car. We’re not a super wealthy neighborhood, so it was a good opportunity to provide some gas relief for people,” he said.
The event was organized by conservative political advocacy group Americans For Prosperity as part of its “True Cost of Washington” tour.
The organization, funded by GOP megadonors David and Charles Koch, is hosting similar events at gas stations nationwide.
Through subsidized gas, they are making a statement about inflation — and their political opponents.
“They are lowering the price of gas to $2.38 per gallon which is where it was when Joe Biden took office,” Simon said.
Americans For Prosperity claims that the Biden administration’s energy policies and green power initiatives have led to a steep increase in gas and oil prices.
Simon shares that sentiment.
For instance, he said, if the Biden administration allowed more domestic drilling permits, it would bolster American fuel supplies and lessen dependence on foreign oil production.
“When we cut off our own supply then Russia has a much larger say on what they can charge us when they sell it to us,” he said.
He noted that rising gas price — the average cost per gallon in New Hampshire is $4.86 — have had an impact on his customers and his business.
“The cost to fill up your car has more than doubled over the last two years. If it was costing you $50 to fill up now it’s costing you $100,” he said, adding that the same is true for his operational costs. “Our tanks are 12,000 gallons and it costs me double to hold that gasoline so we can continue to operate. So what was $25,000 of inventory now becomes $50,000 of inventory just to have the gas on hand. And the credit card fees to facilitate transactions have doubled. Which makes it more difficult to be profitable, are margins are already slim.”
“I’m honestly more concerned about home heating oil prices come wintertime. We’ve really got to do whatever we can before that hits. Because people just can’t afford $700 for a 100-gallon oil fill-up at their hour. That will break them.”
Thursday’s event was an opportunity for Simon to discuss the matter with people — while also helping his neighbors save a few bucks.
“I am just trying to remind people of the political decisions that have exacerbated this issue. This gives us an opportunity to talk to people about that a little bit. And people may disagree, that’s fine, we can have level-headed conversations,” he said.
