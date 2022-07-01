Littleton Gets Caught Up On Yearly Audits; Auditor Says 2021 A Big Improvement

LITTLETON — After several years of late year-end reports and a number of material weaknesses and deficiencies in bookkeeping, ledger maintenance and financial reporting, the town is at last caught up on its annual audits, and the presenter to the Select Board said the 2021 audit shows a marked improvement over 2020 and 2019.
During Monday’s board meeting, Cory Philbrick, a manager with Vachon and Clukay Co., of Manchester, which is Littleton’s independent auditor, said Littleton set a record for him.
“This is the third audit I’ve presented for one municipality in about a nine-month period,” he said. “It’s been a lot of work, but we got there, it’s great to say.”
Town management and finance personnel — in early 2021, the Select Board brought in a new finance director and town manager — were incredibly helpful in completing the 2021 audit, said Philbrick.
The municipal finance department had to go through a lot to get the town caught up, he said.
“It’s a very heavy lift,” said Philbrick.
Summarizing the audit’s governance letter, he said there have been no new accounting policies adopted by the town and everything’s remained uniform, and when looking at the 2021 audit versus 2020, there is good comparability.
In 2021, the list is much shorter, there’s more consistency with the numbers that will ultimately go into the financial statements, and the adjustments are normal and are what auditors would expect to see in most municipalities, said Philbrick.
Unlike the previous audits, the 2021 letter on internal controls shows no weaknesses or deficiencies, he said.
“You’ll notice the 2020 letter was four or five pages long,” said Philbrick. “2021 is one page, which is good. This is absolutely a letter where less is more. We didn’t identify any deficiencies in internal controls that we considered to be material weaknesses for 2021.”
In 2020, Vachon and Clukay identified deficiencies in general ledger maintenance and delays in adjusting journal entries, which are required during the year to keep the numbers on track, he said.
In 2021, journal entries were far more straightforward and easier to follow and there was better documentation behind journal entries, said Philbrick.
“That was a marked improvement,” he said.
In 2020, the cash reconciliation process was several months behind and the 2020 process was completed in June of 2021, said Phibrick.
“This year, the December cash reconciliations were completed in late January,” he said. “That’s really what you want to see.”
Payroll that was lacking some documentation in 2020 and 2019 was dramatically cleaned up in 2021, said Philbrick.
“Continue to tighten up the process as you move forward,” he said.
The town’s net position or bottom line number ($16.634 million) increased by $1.3 million for the year and was driven primarily by budgetary savings, said Philbrick.
Littleton now has $1.5 million in the unassigned fund balance, about 6 percent of gross appropriations and within the recommended 5- to 8-percent range and a big turnaround from the prior year, he said.
“The unassigned fund balance really represents your financial cushion,” said Philbrick.
A town’s operation for the first six months of the year relies largely on money coming in from previous periods, he said.
“Taxes, the big revenue source, are not going to start coming in until July,” said Philbrick. “Having a shoestring fund balance, like it originally was, can put you in a bit of a tricky spot and requires short-term financing. You really started to grow that back, which was a big turnaround.”
Littleton had some revenue sources that were better than anticipated as well as conservative spending and budgeting, all of which combined to make a noticeable difference, said Philbrick.
“It sounds like things are looking a lot better,” said Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson.
“I’d say it’s been a big shift and it’s definitely moving in the right direction,” said Philbrick, who noted that the 2021 audit presentation was much shorter than the presentations for years 2019 and 2020.
Select Board member Carrie Gendreau thanked Lori Bolasevich, the town finance director, Cheryl Hakola, responsible for accounts payable/receivable, and Jim Gleason, the town manager, for their work.
The board voted 3-0 to accept the 2021 audit, which Philbrick said is still in draft form and needs to go through a final quality control.
“But for all intents and purposes, the audit’s been completed,” he said.
While the 2019 and 2020 audits were late and were found to be deficient across a number of areas, Vachon and Clukay found no evidence of fraud or missing money.
