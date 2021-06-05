Littleton Girls Capture D-III Tennis Crown

HUDSON — The Littleton Crusaders claimed the Division III girls tennis championship on Friday, overpowering the Gilford Golden Eagles 8-1 at Alvirne High School for their first title since winning in 2014 and 2015 over Conant.
The Crusaders were last in the finals in 2019.
Littleton was dominant, clinching the crown by the conclusion of singles play when top seed Olivia Corrigan edged Gilford’s Alyssa Craigie in the closest match of the day 9-8 (7-3). They then went on to win two of the three doubles matches for the 8-1 final.
Singles: 1. Olivia Corrigan def. Alyssa Craigie (9-8 (7-3); 2. Nathaly Rossi def Alyssa Gosselin 8-2; 3. Lauren McKee def. Ashley Kulcsar 8-2; 4. Kaitlyn Ilacqua def. Avery Marshall 8-4; 5. Bre Lemay def. Alexa Leonard; 6. Carrie Meunier def. Kathryn Osborne 8-3. Doubles: 1. Craigie/Kulscar, G, def. Rossi/Corrigan 8-2; 2. McKee/Lemay def. Leonard/Marshall 9-8 (7-3).
