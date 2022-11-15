LITTLETON — Dozens of residents and abutters to a gravel pit, some concerned about noise and truck traffic and lodging complaints with the town and state about operations going on without the proper permits, packed into a Zoning Board of Adjustment hearing at the Littleton Opera House on Monday.

Seeking a special exception to allow the commercial removal of loam, clay, sand, gravel and ledges in a rural zone on his 232-acre property at 173 Alder Brook Road is Chris Crowe, of Crowe Family Investments LLC.

