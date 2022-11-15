LITTLETON — Dozens of residents and abutters to a gravel pit, some concerned about noise and truck traffic and lodging complaints with the town and state about operations going on without the proper permits, packed into a Zoning Board of Adjustment hearing at the Littleton Opera House on Monday.
Seeking a special exception to allow the commercial removal of loam, clay, sand, gravel and ledges in a rural zone on his 232-acre property at 173 Alder Brook Road is Chris Crowe, of Crowe Family Investments LLC.
What began as a straightforward hearing, though, took a twist after Crowe said he is using the pit that he began excavating a few years ago for personal use, with the material excavated not for sale and instead going to support his other businesses.
Under the town zoning ordinance, however, excavation for personal use is neither a permitted use nor is it allowed by special exception in a rural zone, and only excavation projects that are commercial removal of sand, gravel, loam, clay and ledges are allowed with a special exception from the ZBA.
Board members were then about to adjourn the meeting because Crowe’s intent for personal use would not need permission from the ZBA.
Crowe then proceeded with seeking a special exception for commercial use, until some ZBA members said he doesn’t have enough information in his application for them to make a decision.
He ultimately withdrew his application with the intent to reapply and include more information.
Before approving notices of intent to excavate, the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration requires applicants to first obtain local approvals for excavation.
“The gravel pit we are using is just for our own use,” Crowe said at the beginning of the ZBA proceeding. “That’s our intention anyway. The more this gets bigger and bigger, if I’m going for a full-fledged permit, I might do a little bit more there, but right now our intention is just for our own use. We don’t take very many loads out a year … We used it to help build that trailer park … It’s my use of whatever projects I do around the area.”
Crowe’s current use would not qualify as commercial removal, said ZBA member Chris Sweeney.
Any excavation permit would need to be approved not by the zoning board, but by the planning board, said Littleton planning and zoning coordinator Joanna Ray.
Some board members, who were previously sent a letter by Littleton Zoning officer Milton Bratz stating that non-commercial excavation is not a permitted use in town, concluded that Crowe at the present time can’t do excavations on his property.
“He has to go for commercial use, but he’s not going to do it for commercial use,” said ZBA Chairman George Morgan. “You can’t use that property for what you want to do because there is no permitted use for that. The only use is special exception for commercial.”
Crowe said, “It wasn’t my intention, but now it’s getting pushed that way.”
Crowe said he is not planning to compete with Chick’s Sand and Gravel, a large and established commercial pit next door that has trucks running in and out.
“When I was filling that [application] out, we were looking at 50, 60 loads of gravel a year, sporadically,” said Crowe. “I can’t see how there’s any nuisance to anybody. There might be a day when we haul 10 and we might not be in there for two months and then we might haul 10 more. But now that we’re going for a commercial pit , there’s going to be a lot more traffic. I still don’t plan on making it a large pit or anything because I don’t want to go through all the permitting with the state … I still want to keep it small because I just want to really use it for myself.”
While a large operation is not his intention, Crowe said he now can’t even use it for personal use unless he goes through the commercial approval.
“I don’t have plans to open it up and have everybody coming in and out,” he said. “I don’t need to put a man in that pit to load trucks and bill all that out.”
“But if we approve this, and you decide to, you can,” said ZBA member Zackary Hawkins.
“It’s either commercial or nothing, and if we give him a commercial permit, it could theoretically be Chick’s,” said Sweeney.
“Once he gets his permit, that’s it,” said Morgan. “He can do pretty much whatever he wants to do.”
Technically, the current use is not permitted, so the board would be using commercial use as a “workaround,” said Hakwins.
“If we approve commercial, you have to have commercial stuff in place,” he said. “And right now, we don’t have it.”
Sweeney and Morgan said some of Crowe’s responses to the four special exception questions — asking if the specific site is appropriate for the use and why, will property values in the district be reduced by a such a use and why, will a nuisance or unreasonable hazard result and why, and will adequate and appropriate facilities be provided for the proper operation and maintenance of the use and how — only had “yes” or “no” responses.
“This just seems like an incomplete application for what we would be giving you, which was pretty much being able to operate a commercial gravel pit,” said Sweeney.
Under the zoning rules, if Crowe is denied a special exception, he cannot reapply for the same use.
“Basically, what you’ve got is a one-shot deal here,” said Morgan. “We approve it or deny it, and if you’re denied it, you’ve used your shot.”
Crowe withdrew his application and said he will return with more information.
“I was just going for something simple and now it’s not,” he said.
Of the abutters who showed up, some were from Bethlehem, which is at the town line with Littleton and near Crowe’s property.
One was Mary Polaski, who wanted to offer input, but was told by ZBA members that now was not the proper time and she can speak during the public input part of the future hearing on Crowe’s resubmitted application.
“I think this is wrong,” said Polaski, who showed board members photographs of the gravel operation and roads. “We have many abutters here. [Crowe] is running stuff out now and is taking it to Mt. Eustis.”
Following Monday’s proceeding, Bratz is drafting a cease-and-desist letter to be sent to Crowe, who must halt operations until he obtains the required approvals and permits.
