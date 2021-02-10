Littleton:Health Officials Talk Vaccine Safety, New COVID Strains

LITTLETON — As of this week, following the closure of the Littleton National Guard armory that had been used to vaccinate first responders, Littleton Regional Healthcare is the sole Littleton site for COVID-19 vaccinations for the state and for its patients.
As the region enters its second month of tiered vaccinations, LRH’s chief medical officer, Ed Duffy, spoke of vaccine reactions and if the North Country has seen any and if the recent virus strains are a concern that could impact the effectiveness of the vaccines now being administered.
Vaccine Safety
“Both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccine are both modified mRNA vaccines that are incredibly effective and they are also incredibly safe,” he said. “There’s been very few reactions to it.”
To date, more than 7 million Americans have received COVID vaccine.
While flu vaccines can cause fever in 1 to 2 percent of the people receiving it, the percentage of people experiencing systemic reactions from the COVID vaccine is far less.
“The local injection site reaction and the side effects are really tracing at only 1/10th of that of other vaccines,” he said.
The components of the vaccine are benign and consist of fats, cholesterol, and mostly polyethylene glycol, a liquid that is used as a vehicle and is something people come into contact with daily, said Duffy.
There are two kinds of reactions — side effects from the local injection site in the arm, and the systemic, or whole body, reactions.
Local injection site reactions can include pain, redness, and sometimes a little swelling and tenderness in the vaccination arm, nearly all minor and quickly gone.
Systemic reactions can include fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, sometimes fever (though very rare), and sometimes nausea, virtually all of which are minor and are reassuring because it’s a sign the vaccine is working, said Duffy.
“These systemic and local site injection reactions are because the vaccine is ramping up your immune system and making it work,” said Duffy. “It’s not because your reacting to the vaccine as if its an allergy.”
The number of people reacting to the polyethylene glycol and experiencing a true allergic reaction has been infinitesimally small.
“There’s been a handful of people out of all the millions who have been vaccinated,” he said. “It’s extremely safe.”
Those who feel no reaction, even after the second of the two shots, should not fret because it doesn’t mean they aren’t getting an immune response, but are getting one they didn’t notice, said Duffy.
“Allergic reactions are rare in New Hampshire and nationally,” state epidemiologist Benjamin Chan said during the governor’s weekly COVID-19 state response update on Tuesday.
LRH has an observation period of 15 minutes following a drive-up vaccination, and on the off-chance someone has a bad reaction, it’s treatable and the hospital is right there, said Duffy.
By the end of February or early March, the Johnson and Johnson and AstroZeneca vaccines should be available for use.
LRH, which has the capacity to vaccinate more than 1,000 residents a day, is currently receiving 150 to 180 doses a week, with an increased allocation beginning this week.
Vaccinations for Tier 1b, comprising those older than 65 and those with two or more health conditions that put them at severe risk, should be completed by the end of March, a little later than projected last month.
The last phase for those at lowest risk, under 50 and with no or minimal health conditions, could begin around May.
Those time lines could be extended slightly, but there are developments occurring that could increase vaccine production and get the region back on track, one being the invocation of the federal Defense Production Act, said Duffy.
“We could probably do the entire region very quickly if we got the supply,” he said. “Nobody’s holding it back. They are giving us what they get.”
Variants
In recent months, there have been several identified COVID variants — a British strain called B117, as well as strains from South Africa and Brazil.
While no B117 variant has been confirmed in New Hampshire, it will eventually be the dominant one in the United States, said Duffy.
“The good news on that is while its more contagious, it doesn’t appear to be causing more severe disease,” he said. “Your vaccine will be good. That’s the good news.”
For the South African and Brazilian strains, vaccines appear to be less effective, but the general consensus is it’s not enough to significantly matter, said Duffy.
Compared to other vaccines, though, the mRNA vaccines have a leg up.
“The cool thing about these mRNA viruses is very rapidly the manufacturers can change the sequence in the mRNA,” he said. “This is not like the old days … They can change them very quickly to be more effective against those strains. They are working on it … and in a month or two they will be able to produce vaccine that can work against the other variants.”
If the variants become a problem and the human species falls behind in the vaccination rate and the virus continues to mutate, the plan is to get people a third booster shot in the autumn to combat against it, he said.
“If we really do a good job and get a good herd immunity together, there will be no need for it,” said Duffy.
The state is trying to learn as much as it can about the variants, how they impact spread, and if the three variants, none of which have been confirmed yet in New Hampshire, mean it will take a higher vaccination rate to control virus spread, said Chan.
In the meantime, continue masking and social distancing, said Chan.
Public policy is to get the population vaccinated before the virus mutates again, said Duffy.
“That’s what this is all about,” he said. “If everyone is vaccinated relatively quickly, it can’t mutate if its not replicating and it can’t replicate if it’s not infecting people.”
Numbers
The numbers this week are trending in the right direction, with new cases down, hospitalizations down, and the test positivity rate, now at 4.4 percent, also down, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday.
(LRH’s test positivity rate — to date, the hospital has tested 14,000 people — is now running at 3, down from a high of 6).
As of Tuesday, 123,000 people in New Hampshire have received their first shot and 49,000 people their second shot.
The state is also expanding its partnership with Walgreen’s to provide more doses to those in phase 1b.
“The good news is we are going to be getting more vaccine, 5 to 10 percent, in the coming weeks,” said Sununu.
LRH was one of six New Hampshire hospitals that experienced a recent computer glitch with the Vaccine Administration Management System.
All of those hospitals decided to launch open public clinics, and those residents who inadvertently signed up for the employee clinics in Tier 1a had their appointments canceled.
“It’s recognized at the federal level and the state is trying to fix it,” said Duffy.”We were pretty frustrated with VAMS, too. We don’t control it and don’t see completely what’s going on with it. Hopefully, it won’t be in our lives too much longer.”
New Hampshire, the only state that does not have a public vaccine registry, is one of only a handful of states that implemented VAMS.
“VAMS is getting better,” said Sununu. “We got through that scheduling snafu last week.”
The issues that impacted about 10 percent of those in VAMS have been cleared up and residents don’t have to go through VAMS to get their second shot, which can be pre-scheduled, he said.
