Littleton Helps Developers Navigate Housing Programs

LITTLETON — As rules for new programs roll out, town officials are helping local developers navigate state programs to encourage development and affordable housing and to identify which programs fit their particular project.
The New Hampshire RSA 79-E Community Revitalization Tax Incentive, which under state law can be adopted by municipalities to incentivize developers to make significant investments in a community by re-purposing old buildings, is increasingly being asked about in Littleton, Town Manager Jim Gleason said Friday.
In June, the Littleton Select Board granted a 79-E incentive to Al Croteau, who is redeveloping the former Hitchiner Manufacturing facility on Beacon Street into the Rail Trail Village, consisting of 120 to 130 upscale residential apartment units.
This week, the first batch of tenants began moving into the first-phase units already completed.
For his tax incentive, the board gave Croteau, who is the first 79-E developer-beneficiary in Littleton, an initial term of five years.
His tax break begins in 2025, after all of the units are expected to be complete in 2024, and it ends in 2030.
That means Croteau will pay property taxes on the current assessed value during that five-year period and will then, after 2030, pay taxes on the full assessed value that includes all of the improvements he made.
At the 2021 town meeting, Littleton voters approved the adoption of 79-E for the town.
During the board’s July 28 work session, Gleason told board members that he has been receiving a number of inquiries from developers regarding 79-E, but their plans are new construction projects, which don’t qualify under 79-E, which instead is for developers seeking to make significant renovations to re-purpose old buildings, such as the Hitchiner building.
During the board’s meeting on July 25, Herb Lahout, owner of Lahout’s Apartment Rentals, approached the board about a possible 79-E incentive to build seven apartment buildings of more than 50 units near his current apartment complex on Joe Lahout Lane near Cottage Street.
Eleven years ago, Lahout received approval to construct the seven new buildings as well as a road, but has been unable to do that because he said he would basically have to move a mountain.
But with New Hampshire’s InvestNH Housing Fund, a total $100 million fund that includes a $60 million capital grant program to get affordable housing projects that qualify over the finish line, Lahout said he can afford to move ahead with his workforce housing project because the state fund matches dollar for dollar.
To qualify, though, he told the board he might have to get a 79-E.
On Friday, Gleason said Lahout was one of two developers so far inquiring about 79-E.
“Unfortunately, for the two people who requested applications, their projects don’t qualify under 79-E, so we directed them to the new program, InvestNH,” he said. “They are looking at new construction, new units, which are badly needed, but 79-E is geared toward projects like the Hitchiner building.”
It’s been a learning curve for everyone, said Gleason, who didn’t accept their applications or application fees because once he discovered they didn’t qualify he didn’t want to have them squander time and money only to have their 79-E application rejected by the Select Board.
As the rules emerge for InvestNH, which was first announced in February, Gleason said the $100 million fund has a portion set aside through which a town itself can qualify for up to $10,000 a unit for an affordable housing project that is three or more units.
That particular component of InvestNH is a total $30 million fund for municipal impact funding grants (the $10,000 per unit and up to $1 million for a qualifying municipality).
“It’s designed as an incentive to a community to have an expedited permitting process,” he said.
In theory, if Lahout, for example, had 50-some units that met all the criteria and are permitted within a certain period of time, the town could apply for $10,000 per unit and the money would come to the town, said Gleason.
“The town can do what it wants with it, but at least in general conversation, the thought was once we see the rules and what’s there, the town is not looking to make money and we’ll probably come up with a program to incentivize the builder indirectly by turning over that $10,000, less an administrative fee,” he said.
The town of Littleton hasn’t yet seen the InvestNH rules, but is looking forward to learning about InvestNH, which might be the one program to get some developers started, said Gleason.
