LITTLETON — How do you have a high school graduation during a pandemic?
With careful planning.
On Wednesday afternoon, Littleton’s health officer, police and fire officials, and school administrators met to look at the working plan for Littleton High School that includes a stage and speakers in the parking lot of the Hugh J. Gallen Career and Technical Education Center.
The big day will take place at the scheduled time and date, 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, and at the school.
To ensure safety, though, it will involve parents in cars dropping off their graduates at the school’s front entrance, parents remaining in cars, safely spaced graduating seniors throughout the ceremony, masks for graduates, monitoring to ensure everyone complies with social distancing, several closed streets, and a graduation stage outside the school instead of in the gymnasium.
CTE Director Al Smith said the plan has been presented to the graduates and their parents and they’re on board.
“They feel this is the best compromise we can make,” he said.
“The kids wanted to be together and we wanted it at the school,” said LHS Principal Jennifer Carbonneau. “We want parents to drive by and have the opportunity to see their kids.”
Formally invited to the graduation are students and parents, as part of the effort to keep attendance numbers down so public health is not put at risk.
Carbonneau met with parents Tuesday night to present the plan, which begins with parents dropping off their graduates at the school entrance at Oak Hill Avenue by 9:45 a.m.
The first order of business for the graduating seniors is to have their temperatures taken.
Then, the nearly 50 graduates will then be assigned a nearby parking lot along Maple Street to report to (student parking lots A and B, the Little Leopards parking lot, Maple Street parking, and the auto shop parking), where in each lot there will be 10 chairs spaced at least 6 feet apart that students must be in or be touching.
At each chair will be the face masks they must wear during event. Each lot will also have a staff member wearing a mask and monitoring.
After dropping off the graduates, parents will park in their designated spot at the nearby parking lot of St. Rose of Lima Church and will be issued two parking passes to place in the windshield of each car (up to two vehicles) that will join them for the graduation.
All personnel and other participants supporting the graduation ceremony will also wear masks and remain appropriately spaced in assigned areas.
For the ceremony, the graduates will walk into their row of seats keeping 6 feet apart and their masks on. The student speakers, Valedictorian Naomi Nunez and Salutatorian Jasmine Brown, will sit in the front row to ensure fast access to the podium.
Carbonneau will give a congratulations speech and LHS Vice-Principal Greg Fillion will announce the graduates, who will be called up in alphabetical order.
Six students from each row will will rise and walk to marked locations 6 feet apart until their name is called and will then walk across the stage and take their diploma from the table.
The spot where their diploma was taken will be sanitized after they’ve taken it.
The graduate will then walk to a location to have his or her photograph taken by the school photographer and a parent.
When the graduate returns to his or her seat and their family drives away, the next graduate will be called, a process that will continue until all graduates cross the stage.
Beyond the valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, all other speeches made in a normal graduation year will be cut out for this one, as will the LHS band and chorus, said Carbonneau.
Throughout the ceremony, all microphones and surfaces will be wiped down.
A normal graduation held inside the LHS gymnasium generally takes about an hour, and Carbonneau estimates that the 2020 plan, with the efficiencies built into it, should also take about an hour.
“We will do live streaming so parents can watch and grandparents who might live in California can watch,” she said.
Families will remain in their vehicles at the church parking lot during the ceremony with their windows closed until they have caravanned up Park Avenue, making a left to go across Oak Hill Avenue, and then a right to go down School Street and a left back to the church parking lot.
They can roll down their windows when their group leaves to watch their child graduate. Photographs can be taken from inside the vehicle.
After the ceremony, graduates will remain in their assigned seats and stay masked until their parents arrive at the photograph location to pick them up, and families will pick them up at the location immediately after the ceremony in the same order the graduates received their diploma.
“We just want a constant circular flow,” said Carbonneau.
Deputy Littleton Police Chief Chris Tyler said three police officers will be on duty for traffic control, to shut down the streets, and to ensure social distancing compliance.
High and Maple streets will be shut down between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. as the graduates are being dropped off, said Tyler, and during the ceremony Park Avenue, Oak Hill Avenue and School Street will be closed.
“Prior to the ceremony of after, we thought of having the teachers drive by and wave,” said Carbonneau.
The graduation rain date is 1 p.m. Sunday, June 7.
As for the masks for the graduates, Carbonneau said some parents are currently making them.
“This is well-planned and is really good work here,” said Littleton Health Officer Milton Bratz.
Between now and the big day, Carbonneau said the plan will be fine-tuned.
