Littleton High School’s Crusader Community is proud to announce that the Class of 2020 Valedictorian is Naomi Nunez, daughter of Ana Quezada and Sonny Nunez.
Throughout her time at Littleton High School, Naomi has had a strong presence across many different groups. She is a Charter Member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society, a member of the LHS National Honor Society (NHS), Student Council, and Health Occupations for Students of America (HOSA). Naomi is a committed member of the LHS Players performing in lead roles, as well as managing the stage. Recently, LHS reestablished the Granite State Challenge team, and Naomi brought strength to that team as a NH Scholar Leader, Highest Honors achiever and Academic Excellence award recipient. Naomi’s over 200 hours of community service with local organizations like the Littleton Public Library and Littleton Regional Healthcare shows her commitment to the community. The summer following her junior year, Naomi received a paid internship with the Neuro-Stroke Team as a student assistant at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Naomi has enlisted in the Aerospace Medical Services and plans to complete her undergraduate degree in Pre-Medicine while on active duty. Her goal is “to help bring aid to those in need of it” as a commissioned officer in the Air Force specializing in neurosurgery.
Not only is Naomi a student that teachers dream about having in their classes, she never misses the opportunity to help others. Of her many gifts, Naomi is compassionate, positive and hopeful in a way that is contagious. She is passionate about learning and helping others with the skills she obtains. Naomi is a light among the Crusader Community.
Littleton High School’s Crusader Community also announced that the Class of 2020 Salutatorian is Jasmine Jin Walker Brown, daughter of Leslie Walker and Clinton Brown. Jasmine spent her school years actively developing both her athletic and academic skills. Be it soccer, basketball or tennis, Jasmine gave her all, earning All State recognitions, being named to the Granite State North All-Conference Team in soccer and basketball. The Record’s Dream Dozen included Jasmine for both soccer and basketball. Her hard work, passion and strength as a leader is also evident in the classroom and among the school groups she supports. Jasmine is the Class of 2020’s class treasurer, the National Honor Society (NHS) president, a member of the Student Athletic Leadership Team and Health Occupations for Students of America (HOSA).
The summer of her junior year, Jasmine participated in the Advanced Studies Program at St. Paul’s School with a focus on Biomedical Ethics. Her senior year she participated in an internship at Littleton Regional Healthcare. Jasmine has earned over 100 hours of community service by supporting local efforts including the Pierre Lafitte Memorial Middle School Basketball Tournament and NH Special Olympics.
Jasmine plans to attend college for a degree in Biology followed by a Master’s degree in the medical field. It is her goal to become a Physician’s Assistant or a Doctor in Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.
Jasmine is a well-rounded, cheerful, hardworking leader both on the fields or court and in the classroom. Her sense of service and fair play are extraordinary traits. There is a genuineness of warmth to her being that is always welcome and appreciated. Jasmine has proven herself to be a dependable, mature and hardworking young lady and an asset to the Crusader Community.
