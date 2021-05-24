Littleton High School’s Crusader Community announced the Class of 2021’s Valedictorian, Christian DeMoras, son of Daniel and Jennifer DeMoras.
Throughout his time at Littleton High School, Christian has had a strong presence across many different groups. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Youth and Government, Student Athlete Leadership Team, and charter member of our FIRST Robotics Team. Christian is a committed member of the Class of 2021 as their president for all six years. In addition, Christian has demonstrated high academic achievement throughout the years. This includes structuring his learning opportunities to graduate high school with 44 college credits, recognition in our Academic Honor Roll, local winner of the VFW Post 816’s Voice of Democracy contest and a finalist for Rotary District 7850’s speech contest. He has also supported our Crusader athletics as a member of our alpine ski team and golf team, which was named 2019 NHIAA Division IV State Champions and 2020 State Runners-Up. Christian has over 120 hours of community service supporting Littleton Parks and Recreation, Littleton Police Department, Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce, Littleton Public Library, Mount Eustis community ski hill, the Rocks Estate, and LHS Student Council Clean-Up Days. As a leader, Christian has many experiences that include 2019 NHIAA Student-Athlete Leadership Conference and 2019 NH HOBY Leadership Ambassador. We are all proud of Christian’s achievement and wish him well in his future.
Christian’s career goal is to become an airport or airline chief executive officer. In the fall, he will be attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach majoring in Aviation Business Administration.
Littleton High School’s Crusader Community announced the Class of 2020’s Salutatorian, Riley Johnson, son of Eileen Cregg and Robert Johnson. Riley’s academic strength is best captured by his high SAT achievement and his status as a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist and recognition as a 2020-2021 National Rural & Small Town Scholar.
Riley spent his school years actively developing his academic, social, and athletic skills. His club participation includes the LHS Granite State Challenge Team, National Honor Society, and a charter member of the FIRST Robotics Team. Riley has also demonstrated leadership as the Student Council Treasurer. Riley was a strong support for the Varsity Soccer Team and, though limited in playing time, was appreciated and valued by his teammates. As a member of LHS Players, Riley was at home on the stage where he played leading roles over the past two years. With over 100 hours of community service, Riley supported the community by volunteering at Littleton Public Library and Littleton’s After School Program. Riley has made his Crusader Community proud and we wish him well in his next adventure.
Riley will be setting a precedent for his family “by being the first to graduate college.” In the fall, he will be attending Dartmouth College majoring in Statistics.
