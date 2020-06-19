It’s not just high school seniors who had a wrench thrown into their graduations plans.
Class reunions planned for this year, replete with the usual large gatherings and hugs, also had the kibosh put on them by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Littleton High School Class of 1970 was one of them, and they had planned to meet at a home in Franconia on Thursday to celebrate their milestone 50th-year class reunion.
Instead, they shifted gears and held it virtually, via the computer teleconferencing platform called Zoom, on Wednesday evening.
“It was a wide variety of people from around the country, and that was cool,” Janice Nute Severance, a Class of 1970 graduate now living in Concord and an organizer of the reunion and its Zoom administrator, said Friday. “It was fun to see how people have changed, but you can still see them as young people, in their faces. In a way they don’t change, their mannerisms are still the same, and you can see it on Zoom.”
She sent out the word through the 49 email addresses she has for her classmates.
Five had prior commitments, but 27 showed up, some still some living in New Hampshire and nearby in Massachusetts, Maine and Vermont and others as far away as Florida, Georgia, South Dakota, Washington State, North Carolina, South Carolina and Colorado.
The reunion that began at 6:30 p.m. went to about 8:45 p.m. and included a 45-minute video put together by Class of 1970 graduate Don Herbert that included photographs of classmates through their school years and beyond.
“It went through our elementary school days and through high school and graduation, and our five-year class reunion when we had group shots,” said Severance.
Herbert, too, found the songs that the Class of 1970 sang during its baccalaureate, and those songs were added to the video in the background.
“Then a friendship poem called ‘On Friendship’ was spoken at our baccalaureate that he engineered into the video,” said Severance.
The reunion was purposely not put on speaker view, where the face of the person currently speaking flashes large on the screen, to allow all of the class to see the reactions of everyone at the same time, said Severance.
Herbert laid the groundwork for a smooth virtual reunion.
“Don is our tech guy and he was able to help those who had never done Zoom before and help them ahead of time,” she said.
Everyone went with the flow.
“We toasted with our beverage of choice,” said Severance. “It was like being there, but being on a screen.”
They also toasted to the memories of those who have passed away — out of a graduating class of 115 in June of 1970, the class lost 21 friends, said Severance.
Thursday’s reunion was well received and ended up being more than two hours of shared memories.
Severance collected a few verbal comments of her classmates:
“We confirmed that time doesn’t matter.”
“Cohesiveness continues.”
“Rekindled friendships from this reunion.”
“I felt like I was sitting in homeroom after summer vacation.”
Others emailed her later:
“I felt like I was sitting in homeroom after summer vacation.” — Don Herbert.
“Was fun seeing everyone who joined! Maybe this will be a way to keep in touch more than every five years.” — Linda Fitch Young.
“Littleton is home to me. I was born in NY State but my mother‘s family in Littleton goes back to the 1920s. We were there in summers on South Street. The mountains, and as Ann mentioned, the Cog, are my roots. I may not share your history but to me you are my class. Thank you for making me part of your memories. See you for our 50+1.” — Dale Granger, Eckert, Massachusetts.
Those attending can also relive the memories.
“The 45-minute video has been shared with all reunion participants so that they can review it again at their leisure and at their own speed allowing them to view the individual slides in detail,” said Severance.
The Class of 1970s reunion committee is also beginning the groundwork for next year’s reunion, which will be called “50 +1,” this one a physical gathering that will take place next summer in the Littleton area.
While it can’t be at the planned Franconia house because a 50-year reunion from another class might take place there around the same time, one potential location for LHS 50 +1 is at a camp at Forest Lake that has been offered up, said Severance.
“Our class has been really close and it just continues” she said.
