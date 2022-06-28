LITTLETON — The Littleton High School Class of 1972 — they were a large but close class, and this past weekend more than half of those remaining got together for their 50-year reunion.
“Unless they were at a wedding or a funeral, people came from all over,” said Joe Lahout, of Littleton. “It was a great turnout. Some I haven’t seen since high school.”
The jam-packed three days featured a Friday get-together at the Littleton home of Scott Simon, a Saturday morning tour of the school, a get-together later that day at the Franconia home of Laurie Boswell, and another gathering on Sunday morning at the Littleton home of Lahout, who played high school football.
On Saturday morning at Apthorp Common, before the tour of the school, Lahout gathered with other classmate football players to recreate their Oct. 30, 1971, photograph of the team at Apthorp Common, when they played Plymouth High School and won.
It was the last time, in that senior year, that LHS beat Plymouth and won the Potter Memorial Trophy, which has gone to the winner and has been in the PHS trophy case ever since.
“I found the picture and thought wouldn’t it be cool to get as many people together who are still around,” said Lahout.
He had been working on the big day for a year and searched for his fellow footballers’ telephone numbers and emails.
“I called everyone,” said Lahout. “One person has passed on. Everybody else is still alive. Some are from South Carolina and Texas and Arizona. Of the 15 surviving members, about 10 showed up. Two had weddings [on Saturday] or they would have been here.”
The Potter Trophy was brought up to Littleton on Saturday.
Accepting it on behalf of his father, the late Tony Sarausky, who went pro and played for the New York Giants before coaching football at LHS, was Sarausky’s son, David.
Todd Austin, the athletic director for Plymouth High School, presented a trophy in place of Plymouth’s coach at the time, Chuck Lenahan.
“That was the last game of the year, and whoever won the Littleton-Plymouth game brought the trophy home for the year,” said Lahout. “That was the last time Littleton won the game, October 30, 1971. I called them up and they were nice enough to find the trophy, because it hadn’t moved since then, and they dropped it off.”
Lahout’s other classmates organized the tour of the school and the weekend dinners.
“We had 126 kids in our class and about 100 are still with us today,” he said. “We’re getting between 50 and 60 people. That’s really good. And we’re talking about people coming from Alaska, Wyoming, you name it. They’re coming from all over the place.”
The Class of ‘72’s last gathering was 20 years ago, for their 30th reunion.
“We’re fairly close,” said Lahout. “We all had gone to school together, from kindergarten through our senior year. Most of us knew each other for 12 or 13 years.”
With a laugh, he said, “There’s good and bad in that.”
Lahout spoke of growing up in a different era.
“We had a lot more personal contact because we didn’t have cell phones or computers or anything like that so we would meet at the park, at the library, at the playing field,” he said. “We were with each other all summer. Everybody worked and got together at night. You were person-to-person with people all of the time. We weren’t texting or Face-Timing.”
He was pleased that the photograph recreation went well.
“It’s the best thing I’ve done in a long time, because no one gets out of high school alive, including me,” said Lahout. “Everyone’s grown up. It was very rewarding.”
Class of ‘72 graduate Steve Simon, of Littleton, was one of the first class members to arrive for the tour of the school.
Built before Profile School in the mid-1970s, he recalls a physically smaller LHS building that housed more students and was essentially a regional school that had students from Bethlehem, Sugar Hill, and Franconia.
“There must have been 500 kids in this school at that time,” he recalled.
This past weekend, decades later, it was like no time had passed among many of the classmates.
“It was nice,” Simon said of Friday’s dinner. “The conversations, it was like you hadn’t been apart for 50 years.”
He described a tight-knit class.
“The community, the fellowship here, it was just incredible,” said Simon. “The students, the teachers, it was pretty special. We had some great sports teams back then, a lot of contending championship teams, basketball championships. Our class was a very close class and we looked forward to going to school. We had a lot of good memories. It was a special place. It still is a special place.”
Like Simon, a number of students remained in Littleton.
“There are four or five of us still here in this area, and the camaraderie, the connection, is still the same as it was when we were back in high school,” he said. “It’s pretty neat after 50 years.”
In preparing their reunion, the reunion committee spent more than a year trying to get as many telephone numbers, email addresses, and other contact information as they could, said Simon.
“They did a great job getting a hold of everyone and contacted the majority of our classmates,” he said.
The response was strong.
“I think it shows the specialness of that time,” said Simon.
Devoting an hour and a half of his time to take some members of the class on a tour of the high school was LHS Principal Mark Fiorentino, who spoke of the changes made to the building since they graduated, the changes that are planned, and how the nature of education has changed in the intervening 50 years.
Most never saw the major renovations that took place in the last two decades, and a few chuckled when Fiorentino said the school is now six floors.
“There’s a whole lot more school than when we were here,” said Simon.
Class members thanked Fiorentino for the tour and commented on where old entrances and offices used to be, which classrooms teachers taught in, and they closely observed the sports trophies along Crusader Alley.
They visited the current library and walked down “the maze.”
In the gymnasium, they recalled the time a new band called Aerosmith performed for the Winter Carnival Ball, on Jan. 28, 1972, for a $2 admission (or $1.75 advanced sale).
“We had so many good times here,” said Julie Jasmin, a former LHS basketball player who now lives in Massachusetts.
Among those Class of ‘72 graduates coming from across the country was Mary Fitch Thompson, the Class of 1972 president who now lives in Pinedale, Wyoming.
“I have nothing but really happy memories of this school and growing up in Littleton,” she said.
