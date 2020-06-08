LITTLETON — It was a graduation for the record books.
On Sunday afternoon, 48 masked Crusaders, spaced safely under health guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic and having their temperatures taken moments after their parents dropped them off at the entrance to Littleton High School, gathered in the parking lot of the school’s career and technical education center for the LHS’s 152nd commencement.
Nearby, parents sat in parked cars, in the St. Rose of Lima Church parking lot, before lining up on the street to drive by and take a photograph of their graduate, freshly-minted high school diploma in hand.
It was a graduation that was also done virtually and live-streamed on the Internet.
“Class of 2020 Crusaders, welcome to your day,” said LHS Principal Jennifer Carbonneau. “We would have never predicted this one. Yet, with every experience, anticipated or not, you will find there is a lesson. And like they say, with every cloud there is a silver lining.”
Within the school’s vision of the graduate, there are a few elements that came to life this year, she said.
“Resiliency, integrity and ingenuity — these three qualities have made it possible for us to be sitting here together in a world where together is such a distant thought,” said Carbonneau. “Be resilient, demonstrate integrity, and kick your ingenuity into high gear and I know you will help make this world a better place by giving us hope.”
The Class of 2020 was also a class that gave back.
“This class provided over 4,500 hours of service to our community,” said Carbonneau. “Although the requirement for graduation is 50 hours, we had 15 or our graduates achieve over 100 hours of community service. That’s over 30 percent of the class.”
Valedictorian Naomi Nunez, reflecting on the memories of their school years, said within a few short weeks school had changed dramatically.
“For a while, it seemed as though a graduation ceremony for our class was not going to happen,” she said. “This was especially difficult given that this was our last year in high school — this was our year … and we wanted to cherish the moments every high school senior has … Given this unique circumstance, our plans were halted and cut short. Yet no matter what situations we have found ourselves in, we have always shown that we’re an extraordinary group of people.”
Salutatorian Jasmine Brown spoke of stepping into a brand new world after high school and facing fear.
She also spoke of a class of hardy souls.
“While our present has not been extremely kind to us in this 2020, we never fell,” said Brown. “And because of this, I encourage everyone to make the best of what they have now, to always live in the present and to find happiness in the darkest of days. For it is the present that has brought us to the joys of the past and what creates our futures. Thank you, everyone here, for making living the present worth it.”
After departing, a car parade with cheerful honks proceeded down Main Street.
The Littleton High School Class of 2020:
Jillian Allaire, Parker Briggs, Jasmine Brown, Gavin Bryant, Garrett Call, Breanna Corliss, Alexis Cosentino, Madison DeCoste, Haley Dexter, Kayla DiMeco, Jenna Doucette, Quinton Eastman, Kirsten Favreau, Nicolette Fillion, Frederic Finkhauser, Jan Flores-Jimenez, Tori Fullam, Dayna Garcia, Josslyn Hagan, Austin Hastings, Kaitlin Horner,
Devin Houghton, Kelsey Houghton, Cole Jacques, Todd Krol Corliss, Daniel Kubkowski, Sage Littlefield, Jacqueline Maker, Parker Norman, Naomi Nunez, Anny Perez Hernandez, Raegan Porfido, Arielle Poussard, Kaylee Quinones, Elizabeth Rochefort, Faith Santo, Justin Santoro, Marcos Silveira, Peyton Silvers, Willard Skidmore, Falon Smith, Averie Sorrell,
Kylie Stewart, Cameron Tetrault, Elisabeth Thompson, Emilie Tyrrell, Haylie Williams, Alexandria Woodman.
