LITTLETON — Make each day the best it can be, find fortune even in the most challenging of circumstances, and know your value and never remain in situations where others don’t see it.
As graduates from the Littleton High School Class of 2021 go out to make their way in the world, those were the parting lessons from their principal.
In what was a more normal year, 52 Crusaders took the stage during their graduation ceremony inside the high school gymnasium on Saturday.
“Welcome, Crusader families,” said LHS Principal Jennifer Carbonneau. “It’s nice to be able to gather as a community today to celebrate our graduating Crusaders, quite the resilient bunch.”
While last year’s graduation took place outside with families driving by at a safe distance to cheer on their graduate, the 2021 ceremony was back inside the gym, though with families in spaced pods on the floor.
Carbonneau spoke of the challenges in the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but of a graduating class that just “rolls with it far better than some of us adults.”
She also spoke of the challenges of their last four years in high school, as well as the successes, including a graduating class that helped bring home seven New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association championships and graduates who will now go on to prestigious colleges and the military and who will be supporting their communities.
“Life is a frame of mind and daily you define and redefine yours,” said Carbonneau. “Don’t start any of your days feeling a victim to someone or something. You are in control. Take the advice Ralph Waldo Emerson gives in the first line of his timeless 1870 poem: ‘Write it on your heart that everyday is the best day in the year.’”
Carbonneau also spoke of kindness and compassion and gave some words from her mentor, Emily Platt, beloved LHS art teacher and a class advisor who died of cancer in June 2016 - “Do this often enough and long enough to make it part of who you are.”
Quoting athlete, Maurice Setter, Carbonneau advised the Class to look for the silver linings in life — “‘Too many people miss the silver lining because they’re expecting gold’ … Don’t miss those silver linings; they are there even in the smallest of experiences.”
She said, “My final message is to love yourself … Surround yourself with people who value you, who love you. Seek those places and those people. This will make you happy. Graduates, I am proud, like everyone in this room or viewing virtually, to have spent the last four years supporting you.”
Salutatorian Riley Johnson thanked everyone who helped the Class of 2021 get on the stage on Saturday — the seniors for their hard work, parents and families for their support, the teachers and staff “that have taught us, watched us grow, and forever changed our lives.”
“We certainly have a diverse class,” he said. “This class has persevered through one of the most difficult senior years a class may ever face — between the flip-flop from remote to hybrid to traditional learning and the constant threat of quarantines, trying to maintain business as usual has been difficult. Yet we have carried on through this last stretch of our high school career. Now it is time for all of us to continue this journey. Class of 2021, I look forward to the contribution we can all make in the world.”
Valedictorian Christian DeMoras advised his fellow graduates to find what it is that makes them special.
“How you channel what makes you unique, Class of 2021, is up to you,” he said. “As you look back upon a range of memories and experiences at Littleton High School, cherish the positive, remember that the negatives are in the past, and treat these past six years as a foundation for your originality rather than a restriction on your future. And in terms of your own futures, graduates, never forget to stay true to yourself in all parts of your life. As Harvey McKay once said: ‘Find something you love to do, and you’ll never work a day in your life.’ Congratulations, Class of 2021, you’ve made it, and I can’t wait to see what you become.”
Littleton High School
Class of 2021
Mackenzie Allaire, Seth Boulanger, Landon Bromley, Hannah Brown, Kody Buczala, Brenton Cleaves, Madison Collins, Trevor Collins, Anthony Connell, Olivia Corrigan, Jocelyn Cosentino, Arianna Cryans, Kaylee Currier, Christian DeMoras, McKayla Dermako,
Kyle Dexter, Jean Carlos Diaz Flores, Rochelle Eastman (who during high school also earned an associate degree in health science from White Mountains Community College), Jaxon Edwards, Joshua Finkle, Jessica Fulton, Nilia Gonzalez, Cole Hadlock, Jason Hamilton, Isabelle Horsch, Kyle Huynh
Nicoria Johnson, Riley Johnson, Leah Kelly, Matthew Kelly, Morgan Linnell, Nathaniel Lombardi, Stephen Lucas, Austin Marquis, Patrick McNail, Tayor Nelson, Skylar Ogara, Parker Paradice, Evan Piette, Isaac Piette, Nichole Regnet,
Jaiden Ridlon, Nathaly Rossi, Christian Shafer, Spenser Stevens, Logan Stillings, Mariah Stillings, Marshall Sylvester, Julianna Taveras, Emily Tholl, Hannah Troupe, Britnay Ward.
