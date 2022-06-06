Littleton High School Class Of 2022:Small Class Encouraged To Dream Big

LITTLETON — During Littleton High School’s 154th commencement ceremony on Saturday, the 28 graduating seniors of the Class of 2022 were encouraged to dream big while never forgetting their small-town roots.
In his principal’s message, LHS Principal Mark Fiorentino noted that the Class of 2022 was one of the smallest, if not the smallest, graduating class in LHS’s history.
But kind hearts gave big to the seniors, through scholarships that this year totaled $218,890.
“This generosity shows the strength of a community that has always come together to support our students,” said Fiorentino.
He called the attitude of the class “quiet, but very strong,” and reminded the graduates that as they step into their individual futures it takes much work to turn a dream into reality.
“As you embark on the next chapters in your life, reality will slap you in the face,” said Fiorentino. “You will realize how sacred your community is. If it knocks you down, then it will be time to get up and dream again … Don’t be derailed from your dreams, because reality cannot and will not happen without them … I wish you much success in your future endeavors and I hope that while you are dreaming big and making realities come true, you remember the small-town community that molded you into the individuals you are today.”
Littleton School Board Chairman Matt St. John said he wants to share three simple thoughts that he hopes the graduates will consider when they go out into the world.
“Number one, don’t run from the truth, turn toward it,” said St. John. “We want people who stand for something … Seek the truth for yourself, seek it out your entire life, and never stop. Second, be responsible for something. True happiness, true joy, does not come from fleeting pleasures. … True abiding joy comes from responsibility and from fulfilling that responsibility. That may mean different things for each of you. And third, be human. … There is a stark, stark difference between young people who are human and young people who are merely an extension of their devices. Remember this, life is lived offline. … Invest in those relationships and make sure they grow.”
Littleton School District SAU 84 Superintendent Bill Hart, said, “Let me join the chorus of people who are going to congratulate you today. It’s well deserved. You worked hard. This is a significant milestone and you deserve to be proud. I have just two pieces of advice. The first piece of advice, if you haven’t done so already, is identify something you feel passionate about and put all of your time and energy into that. The second piece of advice is be courageous. Have the courage to dream big.”
In giving the valedictorian address, graduate Alexi Hastings spoke of willpower.
“We have the innate ability, and tendency, to seek out surroundings that are the best fit for us to to thrive in,” she said.
She quoted the Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw: “People are always blaming their circumstances for what they are. I don’t believe in circumstances. The people who get on in this world are the people who get up and look for the circumstances they want, and if they can’t find them, make them.”
“I’d say your past does not determine your future,” said Hastings. Your past may affect the way you are today, in fact, I’d say it certainly does, but the future can go in any direction, either following the path your past set the groundwork for, or going off some other way.”
Salutatorian Gabriealla Lemay thanked the students, teachers, families, and friends who helped the seniors make it to their graduating stage on Saturday.
“As heartbreaking as this goodbye is, it is not the only thing we are here for today,” said Lemay. “Sitting here on this stage are 28 unique, amazing pathways in life that have just begun. I know that wherever each of you go, you will do great things. I hope that you challenge yourselves and always dream big. Don’t take anything for granted, and always take the time to appreciate what you have. Take all of the lessons that you have learned here and apply them to your lives. Know that wherever we may go in life, we will always be tied to this special place in which we spent so much of our time.”
The Littleton High School Class of 2022:
Angel Anan, Kassidy Ardolino, Devin Belyea, Aaliyah Brothers, Josie Bryant, Donovan Campbell, Madeline Carbonneau, Michael Hampson, Alexi Hastings, Dallas Kenney, Jamielee Lamarre, Tejal Langtange, Gabriealla Lemay, Gaege Lemay, Sarah Lewis
Kineisha Lopez, Kaylee Manzella, Lauren McKee, Grady Millen, Aidan Moore, Cody OGara, Mia Rafuse, Owin Reinhard, Jeffrey Santo, Vincent Silva, Andrew Smith, Levi Taylor, Tyler Thompson, Dustin Ward.
