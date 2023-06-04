LITTLETON — If you want to be happy, be responsible for something that’s hard.
That was an overarching message to the 33 graduates from the Littleton High School Class of 2023 during their commencement on Saturday morning.
Imparting it was Matt St. John, chairman of the Littleton School Board, who offered four observations.
“First, small is beautiful,” he said. “As you leave these walls, and perhaps this town. Maybe for some more classes. Maybe for a job. Maybe for a few years. Maybe for a few decades. Maybe forever. You still struggle to find a community more beautiful than this one.”
Second, if you respect someone, disagree with them.
“No one’s perfect,” said St. John. “Not me. Not you … We all need people in our lives who tell us the truth. People who understand that tough love is just as valid and just as important an expression of love as is affirmation.”
Third, setting boundaries will set you free.
“We are defined just as much by our ‘no’ as by our ‘yes’s,’” he said. “Our life’s work becomes possible only when we choose a course, and by choosing close ourselves off, at least in that moment, to a million other possibilities … Don’t wander aimlessly, don’t say yes to everything, don’t let life simply move you along …”
Last, but definitely not least, if you want to be truly happy, be responsible for something that’s hard, said St. John.
The graduates are happy, he said, because they worked hard for years to make it to the stage for their big day.
“There’s a major lesson in your accomplishment today,” said St. John. “True, deep, lasting, abiding joy comes not from pleasures that are simple, that are easy, that are fleeting, but from being responsible for something that’s hard, and fulfilling that responsibility.”
Salutatorian Gordon Chau encouraged his fellow graduates to strive.
“Continue to push yourselves, be curious but courageous, embrace challenges and use them as opportunities for growth,” he said. “Each one of you possesses unique talents and aspirations. Whatever you wish to pursue, do it with your best intent and strive to make a lasting impression on society.”
Valedictorian Allyson DeMoras spoke of memories made and the strength of a small class.
“When we first started here as middle-schoolers, our class had around 50 students,” she said. “But over time, our class has become rather small … Although this was difficult at times, such as finding people to play soccer at winter carnival, I have grown to greatly appreciate the tight-knit class we have. Some may see our class size as a weakness, but I see it as a strength. It has bonded us together over the past four years and has helped create many of the memories we all cherish.”
LHS Principal Al Smith congratulated the departing seniors for their hard work, sacrifices, and continued persistence during their school years, and said they have demonstrated critical thinking skills and challenged themselves to learn in a number of ways.
Smith offered the graduates three pieces of advice.
The first, be reflective.
“I do think very strongly that you have to consistently create the time and environment for yourselves to reflect upon who you have become as a person, what you have accomplished, and where you are headed,” said Smith. “You need to be deliberate to create the space to be reflective. You must be reflective regarding your behavior, your decisions, and your impact on others.”
Second, be grateful.
“Be thankful for family, friends, teachers, or anyone else who has assisted you along your journey,” he said. “Be grateful for what you have and give back to others less fortunate … Create time to consciously think about the ‘positive’ in your lives. If you do this, you will be happier and experience more content lives.”
Lastly, embrace change.
“Change is inevitable,” said Smith. “You cannot escape it. Your response to change, your ability to cope with change, and, most importantly, your passion to initiate change will have a marked effect on your future.”
He left them with a quote from Abraham Lincoln — “Whatever you are, be a good one.”
Littleton School District SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart asked the graduates to thank those who helped them get to where they are today.
“I wish you all the success and joy you deserve in your lives,” he said.
Littleton High School
Class of 2023
Leo Abbey, Hailee Beane, Jayce Carbonneau, Gordon Chau, Nolan Clark, Angela D’Orazio, Allyson DeMoras, Ethan Dufour, Toby Edwards, Julie Glover, Kristin Hawley, Juan Hernandez, Kyle Hicks, Tucker Jackson, Amber Lamotte, Braden Lewis, Gavin Lewis, Carmichael Lopez-Osorio, Yamil Lopez, Kylie Lord, Calef Maccini, Taylor Marsh, Jayden Payette, Ciara Pennock, Alba Perez Hernandez, William Pini, Makenna Poulton, Anna Rochefort, Bianca Seaman, Tye Simon, Johanna Terriquez, Caden Tuck, Grace Winn, Malakai Woodman, Joseph Woodson.
