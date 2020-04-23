Littleton High School Graduation To Be Held At Scheduled Date, But Will Look Different

LITTLETON — Seniors in the Littleton High School Class of 2020, the school’s 152nd graduating class, will graduate on their scheduled day, June 6, but what their graduation will look like amid the coronavirus pandemic is still being worked out.
While some school districts are waiting until mid-May to make their decision on their graduation ceremonies and dates, Littleton High School is keeping its scheduled date of the first Saturday in June, Littleton School District SAU 84 Interim Superintendent Corinne Cascadden said during an emergency meeting of the school board on Thursday to discuss end-of-school-year event dates.
“It will look different and we are working with the public health officer and fire chief on how we can make this happen within the guidelines,” she said.
New Hampshire’s guidelines currently recommend at least six feet apart between people and no more than 10 people at a specific gathering.
Being examined is a hybrid model, with possibly some students and parents keeping within the 10-person guideline, and the school will work with Littleton Health Officer Milton Bratz and Fire Chief Joe Mercieri to ensure compliance, said Cascadden.
“June 6 will be the date and we’ll work out the details in the upcoming week,” she said. “We put a lot of heads together. I know principals are collaborating with their state association members as well. We are not making these decisions by ourselves and are seeking out what’s allowed. A lot of things are not allowed. It’s not the way we want it by any means.”
Littleton School Board member Larry Blaisdell called the pandemic and its impact on the school a “sting” for graduating seniors.
The high school has sent a survey to seniors and parents and received feedback from about 50 percent of students, and many parents as well, said LHS Principal Jennifer Carbonneau.
Graduation is normally held in the high school gymnasium.
“There is some feedback asking for the possibility of doing it outside so everybody can be around, and we are still getting answers for that,” said Carbonneau.
Key in the planning are the town’s public safety officers and the LHS class advisors and officers, said Carbonneau.
Not everyone will be happy with whatever is decided, she said.
Although some have recommended graduation be moved to later in the summer, a number of seniors will not be available then, said Al Smith, director of LHS’s career and technical education center.
“We definitely want all seniors to participate,” he said.
Cascadden said a date in August was entertained, but “we probably couldn’t have a regular graduation the way we wanted, regardless.”
Other end-of-year dates are also going on as scheduled.
The senior celebration that includes some variety and talent shows will proceed for its scheduled June 2 date, but it will be completely virtual, on computer or smart phone, and will allow for seniors to participate any way they want, and they can also share links for guests to watch, said Cascadden.
Class Night will also be held on its originally scheduled day of June 4, but it, too, will be virtual.
At Cascadden’s recommendation, the school board voted to move up the last day of school for all students, eight days earlier, to June 5, which had already been the last day for seniors.
June 5 will also be the last day for remote learning, which last week was extended until the end of the school year.
Teachers, however, will still be working and will be available until June 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.