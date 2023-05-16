LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton High School’s Crusader Community is proud of seniors Allyson DeMoras and Gordon Chau, recently named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of the Class of 2023.
VALEDICTORIAN: Daughter of Jennifer and Daniel DeMoras, Allyson DeMoras has been a leader in the classroom and in co-curricular pursuits. She has earned 32 college credits in a four-year college-track curriculum. She is a NH Scholar Leader, a consistent Highest Honor achiever and Academic Award recipient.
DeMoras is president of the White Mountain Chapter of the National Honor Society. She has also served as class president for the past four years, and has been in nine school plays over the past five years as a member of the LHS Players.
A member of LHS’ Granite State Challenge Quiz Bowl team, DeMoras has contributed over 450 hours of community service in places such as the Littleton Public Library.
DeMoras has also earned the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, the Rotary #7850 Youth Leadership Award, the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Award and the Saint Michael’s College Book Award.
She will be attending University of NH in the fall, enrolled in a dual major of Homeland Security and Justice Studies. Allyson’s career goal is to work as a counter terrorism intelligence analyst within the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“Allyson Demoras has certainly been an extremely positive influence in our Crusader Community the past four years,” said LHS Principal Al Smith. “Allyson’s contribution to her classmates and her community has been exemplary. Her diligence, dependability combined with her kindness and willingness to assist others will ensure her success in future endeavors.”
SALUTATORIAN: Son of Luc Chau and Suli Mei, Gordon Chau spent his school years developing both his athletic and academic skills. He earned high honors the past four years with a rigorous curriculum. He is a NH Scholar Leader and consistently a Highest Honor achiever and Academic Award recipient.
Chau has served as the White Mountain Chapter’s National Honor Society vice president, and vice president of the class of 2023. He is a member of the Crusaders’ soccer, basketball and tennis teams, and has earned over 200 community service hours, as well as the Saint Michael’s College Book Award and Computer Science Award.
Like DeMoras, Chau plans to attend UNH with the plan to major in Computer Science. His career goal is to work for a major corporation.
“Gordon is a quiet, well-rounded, cheerful, hardworking leader both on the fields or court and in the classroom,” Smith stated. “He has proven to be a dependable, mature, and hardworking young man. Gordon has certainly been an asset to our Crusader Community. These traits will certainly be a factor in his future success.”
