LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton High School’s Crusader Community is proud of seniors Allyson DeMoras and Gordon Chau, recently named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of the Class of 2023.

VALEDICTORIAN: Daughter of Jennifer and Daniel DeMoras, Allyson DeMoras has been a leader in the classroom and in co-curricular pursuits. She has earned 32 college credits in a four-year college-track curriculum. She is a NH Scholar Leader, a consistent Highest Honor achiever and Academic Award recipient.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments