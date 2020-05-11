LITTLETON — In an effort to give high school seniors the best graduation possible during a challenging time that severely limits what can be done, some towns are getting creative during the coronavirus pandemic.
The final details on the overall graduation plan for Littleton High School are still being worked out, but one component of celebrating the LHS of 2020 looks like it will involve a large banner with the names and faces of the nearly 50 graduating seniors hanging somewhere on Main Street or several banners with names and faces placed in Main Street storefront windows.
The idea went to the Board of Selectmen’s meeting on Monday after selectmen were contacted by parents of graduating seniors.
Carrie Gendreau, chair of the board, called it “an awesome idea.”
“There’s talk of having one big banner with all the kids on it or several smaller banners that will be displayed in the storefronts,” said LHS parent David Rochefort.”
The school is working with the parents of the seniors to come up with something and will meet again on Tuesday evening, said Rochefort.
In an email Monday, interim Littleton School District Superintendent Corinne Cascadden said the hope is to have a plan firmed up by the end of Wednesday.
Because Main Street is a U.S. route, Littleton Selectman Roger Emerson said there could be restrictions for hanging a large banner over the roadway.
The 152nd graduating class is still scheduled to graduate on the originally scheduled day, June 6.
However graduation ceremonies proceed, the school is working with the town and Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Joe Mercieri to ensure public safety and that social distancing guidelines are followed, said Littleton Town Manager Andrew Dorsett.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.