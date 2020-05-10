Littleton High To Perform Virtual Play

The show must go on.
With schools closed, the Littleton High School drama department will mount a first-of-its-kind virtual spring production.
They will record their performance of Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play and broadcast it on North Country Community Radio 99.9 FM later this month.
Inspired by remote learning and Zoom teleconference technology, drama department head Deb Stinehour came up with the act-from-home solution.
No stage? No problem.
“I said this is a radio show, why can’t we perform with Zoom?” Stinehour said.
For some cast members, it’s a last chance to share the spotlight.
The drama department’s six seniors — Jenna Doucette, Quinton Eastman, Dayna Garcia, Austin Hastings, Naomi Nunez and Elizabeth Rochefort — are a close-knit group who were devastated last month when the show was originally canceled.
“The seniors in drama are like my family and Deb’s kind of like my mom. We’re all just super close,” Doucette said.
Vintage Hitchcock offers them a proper sendoff.
Yes, they will miss the camaraderie of rehearsals, the excitement of show night, the bond of sharing the stage, and the thrill of performing before a live audience.
But that won’t spoil their last go-round.
“The opportunity to do this show is huge as it is the last one most of us seniors will ever get,” Doucette said. “I know especially for myself it means a lot to me to get the last show I’ll ever have. As for all of us seniors I think it is something we’ll have to take with us and remember, as well as something very cool to be released to the community at a time like this.”
The production results from a fortunate coincidence.
For the first time since taking over the drama department in 2006, Stinehour decided against a spring Shakespeare production.
Instead she chose Vintage Hitchcock, a triple-feature of Alfred Hitchcock stories (The Lodger, Sabotage, The 39 Steps) tailor made for an audio broadcast. It’s a live radio play which relies on two things: Script readings and sound effects.
“Thank God this is a radio show. I can’t imagine if it wasn’t,” Stinehour said.
In charge of the audio production are faculty member Jeremy Brown and student performer Loren McCusker. They are responsible for assembling more than 200 sound effects and over 80 musical cues for the three shows.
Some clips an be found online. Others are recorded by Brown and McCusker.
“There is a scene where a person falls to the floor and the sound effects online weren’t quite to my liking so I decided to give it a shot in person,” said McCusker, an eighth grader in his fourth year performing with LHS drama. “I used a book wrapped in a pillow in a pillowcase and dropped from six feet up.”
“The last three days it’s been a very long process of recording sounds.”
To accommodate the switch to an audio broadcast, Stinehour reduced the cast and crew size from 21 to 12.
In compliance with social distancing, rehearsals are held on Zoom. They are efficient but impersonal.
“When we’re doing our rehearsals we have our cameras are off because we want to make sure that our connection is the best. So even the facial interaction isn’t always there. We can hear each other but we can’t see each other. Normally we have the bloopers of ‘uh oh, you dropped a prop’ and that could be the highlight of the days rehearsal when somebody dropped a prop and kept going with a scene. But we don’t have props, nor do we have costumes, now are we seeing each other most of the time,” said Doucette.
Zoom technology has not been perfect. Various issues have cropped up during rehearsals. Those include bad connections, lag times, unequal volumes and background noise.
“Sometimes with all of us on Zoom, if your mic is on and your house phone rings, it definitely picks up that, as well as animals and pets interrupting, that is frequent,” Doucette said.
Another downside of a virtual production is that seniors will miss their final chance to join in Littleton drama department customs. That includes the pre-show ritual.
“Before the show, we all gather in one of the hallways, we shut off the lights, and we all hold hands, and we pass the squeeze, and once it goes back to the person that it started with, we all get on the ground and bang on the floor and yell the name of the production and we turn the lights back on. That kind of gets you into character. You can be whoever you are outside of the production before you do that, but as soon as you do that you are your character for the production,” Doucette said.
One senior tradition that endured: The Bow.
It came a few months earlier than expected. In another fortunate coincidence, the seniors took their ‘senior bow’ during last fall’s production of Bye Bye Birdie.
“We were really glad that we had done a senior bow during our last musical [Bye Bye Birdie]. We all vowed we were not going to do a senior bow that night, we were going to wait until our last show [in the spring]. And something changed that night while we were on stage and we all decided to do one. And we were all just so glad that we did that,” Doucette said.
One thing is for sure, Vintage Hitchcock will be a memorable performance: Canceled by a pandemic, rehearsed and performed remotely, and broadcast by community radio.
And for the senior class, which has seen prom and other events canceled, and had their lives turned upside down, there is satisfaction in maintaining some tradition.
“The fact that most of our senior year kind of just went down the drain, I think having one thing that has been salvaged has been really nice,” Doucette said. “And we’ll definitely remember it.”
