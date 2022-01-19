LITTLETON — During Tuesday’s bond and budget hearing, town officials highlighted the proposed budget, along with the challenges in building it, and several bond articles asking for new vehicles, public safety radios, and wastewater treatment plant improvements.
Selectmen are proposing a 2022 general fund operating budget of $9,593,608, which carries an estimated tax rate impact of $3.53 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
If Article 7 — which asks voters to authorize $255,500 for a new street sweeper through a 7-year lease-purchase — passes, the proposed budget would be reduced by $67,925, which would reduce the estimated total tax impact to $3.44.
Moved into the proposed budget is $555,039 for the town’s ambulance service, money that had been in a revolving fund that voters will be asked to discontinue, said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason.
The ambulance service will be offset by revenues, of which it last year received $280,000.
“While the ambulance moved to the general fund, it is not a cost we’re incurring,” he said.
Also in the proposed budget is $50,000 for contracted street sweeper services if voters reject the article for a new town sweeper.
Gleason spoke of several increases in the proposed budget that include an increase of $106,880 in health insurance, an additional $208,000 mandated by the state for the New Hampshire Retirement System, and $243,855 for the town welfare budget.
Last year, the welfare budget was set at $25,000, but nearly $200,000 was expended, in large part because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is where the town has been hit heavy and hard,” said Gleason. “Under state statute, we are required to service people who show up to town hall.”
Many showed up during the pandemic, and in northern New Hampshire, Littleton appears to be the destination, he said.
While some welfare expenses can be covered by federal stimulus money the town received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), Littleton officials believed it was better to budget higher for welfare because of the current trends, said Gleason.
If the proposed budget is rejected by voters, the default budget is $8,926,952.
Long-Term Bond Articles
All bond articles require a 60-percent super-majority vote to pass.
Article 4 asks voters to authorize up to $422,000 for a 7-year lease-purchase agreement for portable radios for the police, fire, ambulance, and public works departments, with the first payment due in 2023 and the cost to be treated as debt.
The current radios are 19 years old and outdated and Motorola will no longer service them, said Gleason.
New radios would allow safety services and public works to communicate with other agencies in the state and with other towns, he said.
Article 5 asks voters to raise $1.93 million for wastewater treatment plant improvements, with the money to come from sewer users fees and grants, and with no tax impact.
While the town had to budget for the full $1.93 million amount, $714,000 will come from ARPA funding, said Gleason.
Article 6 asks voters to approve $198,171 for a Department of Public Works 10-wheel dump and plow truck.
The new truck would give the public works fleet a needed heavy-duty truck and replace a 6-wheel truck that is giving the department trouble with repairs and is no longer cost-effective, said Gleason.
Article 7 asks voters for the $255,000 for a new street sweeper, which Gleason said will replace a 20-year-old sweeper that has broken down and is costing the town more money to repair and maintain.
Article 8 asks voters to authorize $93,870 for a 1 1/2-ton public works dump and plow truck.
Other Articles
Articles 2 and 3 ask voters to change a 12.9-acre parcel and a 2.4-acre parcel at 24 Beacon St. from their current industrial zone designation to a mixed-use zone.
The property is being developed into residential apartments with possible future retail and commercial development.
The mixed-use zoning would make the property compatible with a residential development, open up more opportunities for mixed-use development, and increase the tax base, said Gleason.
Article 10 asks voters to approve a $45,484 increase in salaries and benefits for firefighters, public works, and transfer station staff, as part of a one-year collective bargaining agreement between the town and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union.
The 2022 proposed sewer operating budget of $1.068 million and Littleton Water and Light operating budget of $11.407 million will be paid for by user fees with no tax impacts.
Article 14 asks voters to raise $10,000 to be placed in the Littleton Police Department’s part-time officer training expendable trust fund, with the money to come from the unassigned fund balance with no tax impact.
Article 15 asks voters to put $50,000 in the police vehicle and capital reserve fund.
Articles 18 and 21 ask voters for $1,000 each for the same capital reserve funds for Littleton Fire and Rescue and the Department of Public Works to keep those line items open.
The goal is to get on a regular vehicle and equipment replacement cycle for the departments, said Gleason.
Article 19 asks voters for $30,000 for fire department hose and equipment replacement.
“In talking with the fire chief, they’ve been splicing and fixing, splicing and fixing,” said Gleason, who added that the fire department doesn’t want to show up to a fire and have bad hoses.
Article 22 asks voters for $110,000 for parking improvements in town.
The barn that came down to expand the public parking lot off Pleasant Street is an example of the money that has already been spent, said Gleason.
The money will go toward further improvements as well as making signs for people to find all parking areas in town, he said.
Article 23 asks voters for $500,000 for roads and sidewalks improvements.
Department of Public Works Director Doug Damko is tasked with developing a capital improvement plan for roads and sidewalks that show the highest need and set up projects for this year and future years, said Gleason.
Article 24 asks for $136,680 to be placed in the transfer station revolving fund, an amount that is in addition to user fees that go into the fund.
The article reflects the increasing costs of disposal and recycling, said Gleason.
Article 27 asks voters for $45,000 for a new public library roof.
The library houses valuable items, the current roof has been patched all it can be, and a new roof will protect offer protection to the library and reduce town liability, said Gleason.
Article 28 asks for $115,492 for Littleton Opera House operations, with $73,492 to be raised by taxation and $42,000 withdrawn from the opera house special revenue fund.
“It’s been difficult at the opera house because of COVID conditions,” said Gleason. “The opera house needs some tax support … Adam [Reczek, opera house manager] has been doing a great job.”
Article 29 asks voters for $12,000 to fund main-stage concerts to coincide with four First Friday events, similar to last year’s concerts.
“If you attended the events, you saw a lot of people downtown,” said Gleason.
Shops, restaurants, and Littleton as a whole benefited from visitor dollars and the town is looking to encourage more events, he said.
Article 33 asks for $23,000 to resurface the basketball and tennis courts at Remich Park and Apthorp Commons and add lines for one pickleball court.
The courts have not been resurfaced for a long time, those who use them know the poor condition, and a resurfacing will go a long way in preserving the courts for years to come, said Gleason.
The grand total of the proposed budget and all warrant articles represents a tax rate impact of $6.46 per $1,000 of assessed valuation and an increase of nearly $1, according to town budget and warrant calculations.
For a $300,000 home it, equates to an additional $296 in taxes, said Gleason.
All articles asking for money reflect the estimated tax rate impact on the warrant as well as how many selectmen and budget committee members voted for or against them.
For elections, open seats include one selectmen’s seat for a three-year term and a town moderator seat for a two-year term.
The deliberative session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Littleton High School cafeteria.
The town meeting ballot vote is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 8 at the Department of Public Works garage.
