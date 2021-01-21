Littleton:Hitchiner Plan To Begin As Residential, Then Commercial

An image of what the former Hitchiner Manufacturing property in Littleton could look like after the plan to convert into what developer Allen Croteau is calling the Beacon Street Apartments, a residential housing area with more than 100 housing units. (Courtesy image)

LITTLETON — The redevelopment of the former Hitchiner Manufacturing property at 24 Beacon St. will be done in phases, and the first phase is to transform a portion of the property into residential housing with more than 100 units.

On Thursday, Allen Croteau, of Derry, who owns and manages 50 housing units in southern New Hampshire, submitted a variance to the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment.

