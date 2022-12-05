Littleton Homes Lighting Up For Holidays

A Main Street house competes in the 2021 Holiday Decorating Contest. (Contributed photo)

LITTLETON, N.H. — The Holiday Lights Decorating Contest for homes got underway on Dec. 1. Judges will tour the displays Dec. 15-18 and prizes will be awarded for the most festive. Part of the “Light Up Littleton” project, entry forms are at the GoLittleton.com website.

“With so many downtown businesses decked out in hundreds of lights, wreaths and other holiday finery, we’re encouraging folks all around town to join the fun and decorate their homes,” says businesswoman Veronica Francis of GoLittleton.com.

