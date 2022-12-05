Littleton Homes Lighting Up For Holidays

LITTLETON, N.H. — The Holiday Lights Decorating Contest for homes got underway on Dec. 1. Judges will tour the displays Dec. 15-18 and prizes will be awarded for the most festive. Part of the “Light Up Littleton” project, entry forms are at the GoLittleton.com website.
“With so many downtown businesses decked out in hundreds of lights, wreaths and other holiday finery, we’re encouraging folks all around town to join the fun and decorate their homes,” says businesswoman Veronica Francis of GoLittleton.com.
To prepare for the holiday season, Littleton Water and Light employees have installed lights at the Littleton Library and on the Main Street light poles, while the New England Holiday Light Company has installed lights in both gateways that lead to the River District and on the rooftops of downtown businesses.
“With businesses on Main Street lit up, we’d love to see homes all around town get into the spirit of the holidays and Light Up Littleton with their displays,” says Francis. “If past years are any indication, people from near and far make Littleton a destination and ride around town during December to see all the beautiful holiday lights and decorations that make this time of year extra special.”
Several community partners are sponsoring this year’s project. For more info contact Francis at (603) 444-0700 or email vf@golittleton.com.
