Littleton:How Did Those Lines Get There?

LITTLETON — About every year, the town has been out there protecting its investment — the sidewalks from the multi-million dollar Main Street reconstruction project that were completed about a decade ago.
Since then, a chemical solvent sealer product has been applied to the sidewalks, from about the Littleton Diner to the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Cottage Street.
This year, to save taxpayers money and use an environmentally safer product, the town opted for water-based sealer with polymers from Unique Paving Materials Co., based in Cleveland, Ohio.
And that’s when the town manager began hearing from members of the public with a question about sidewalks.
It turns out the new sealer applied by town crews left very visible lines.
Now, Littleton is working with the company to find a way to remove them.
“We evaluated it and saw it was a cost savings and a less caustic chemical,” Littleton Department of Public Works Director Doug Damko said Thursday. “They’re a company we use for some other products. We tried this and it backfired.”
The company’s representative from its Londonderry office, Brandon Holm, was in town to inspect the sidewalks and is collecting information and trying to help determine what happened and come up with solutions, said Damko.
The way Holm explained it, the former solvent sealer was absorbed into the concrete, whereas the water-based sealer, called Unique Concrete Sealer, stayed on the surface, said Damko.
“It basically created areas that have more product on it than others,” he said. “It stayed on the surface and created thicker areas and created inconsistencies. You can literally see our spray pattern.”
The product came in a 55-gallon drum at a cost of under $800 versus the $1,500 cost of the chemical sealer, said Littleton Town Manager Andrew Dorsett.
Representatives at Unique Paving Materials are not aware of other towns experiencing the same problem with the product, said Damko.
“We want the protection that it offers, but also want it to look decent,” he said. “We want to find out if there’s anything that can be done to improve it and are waiting for recommendations from the company.”
Salt breaks down concrete and the concrete sidewalks installed on Main Street were treated when put down, said Dorsett.
The town is now looking at and exploring funding sources for the Main Street Phase II reconstruction, an estimated $4.7 million project from about the Littleton Diner to Meadow Street.
“We have to protect our assets,” said Dorsett. “As we grow, there are growing needs in the community and we want to make sure we protect that for generations to come.”
