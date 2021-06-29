LITTLETON — The InkWell Coffee and Tea House was down, but not for long.
After receiving an eviction notice in May and having their last day on June 16 at leased spaced at 42 Mill St., the stars aligned for owners, Jim and Angel Anan.
Entering the picture to lead the new build-out and run the business at its new location will be their son, Gabe Anan, who recently graduated from Monmouth University in New Jersey.
The plan is to reopen for the short-term at the former Donut Cellar Shop, across the street from 42 Mill and in the building at 21 Mill St. that is owned by Matt Simon.
After receiving a new food license, that opening is expected in about two weeks, around mid-July.
Then, the plan is to sign a long-term lease to occupy space in what is now a large garage building at the other end of the river district, beside the Tannery Marketplace, which is owned by Joe Romano, who also owns the adjacent yellow buildings.
After a renovation, Anans hope to be up and running at the Tannery Marketplace location by early November.
“At the last minute, my son who just graduated with a business management degree, decided to come and live at home for while and help run the business to get experience,” said Angel Anan. “He will be taking over Jim’s responsibilities and some of mine so we decided to keep the business. As an interim location, we will be sub-leasing from our friends, the Simons, who had the Donut Cellar Shop, which is just a short walk from where we were.”
Last week, Angel and Jim met with Romano, and this week will be signing a least to rent the garage building that Romano will be renovating.
“It will serve as a perfect permanent location for the community and for growth,” said Angel Anan. “I see the InkWell as an anchor on one end of the river and Schilling on the other.”
In May, after the owner of the building at 42 Mill St. told the Anans in a letter that she wanted to renovate the property and they needed to be out. The Anans, to focus more on their church and ministry, had considered selling the business and its equipment to someone else who would ideally reopen the InkWell at another spot in Littleton.
Before the eviction notice, Gabe was planning on returning to Littleton and doing an internship with the InkWell so he could learn the business and his field of study.
That plan was scuttled with the eviction.
Soon, though, Angel was not feeling right about selling the InkWell.
Once she spoke with Simon and Romano, the new plan was set.
“I said to Gabe if you’re serious about learning the business, would you consider staying for at least a year and you take over dad’s responsibilities and even some more of mine and we’ll teach you — really from the ground up because we are going to do a whole new build-out — on how to get a business started and how to run it,” said Anan. “He was all about it. He said, ‘You guys helped pay for my education and I want to give back.’ He’s very excited to start.”
Simon plans on putting all of his donuts in Simon’s Market on Union Street, as a part of a plan that Anan said works out for his business.
The space at 21 Mill St. is now being prepared for the InkWell.
On Tuesday, the Anans plan to sign the lease with Romano for the space beside the Tannery Marketplace and begin paying rent there in November.
The new space for the InkWell near the Tannery is about three times as large as the former space at 42 Mill St.
“He’s renovating the whole inside to get it up to code and thinks that will take about two months,” said Anan. “Then, we will come in and do our build-out, which will take about two months, so we’re hoping to open in the beginning of November. We will have our own building and it’s the coolest space and has a beautiful river view. There’s lots of room to make new parking for us. It will be just awesome for our customers.”
Because the temporary space at 21 Mill St. is smaller than that at 42 Mill St., food offerings will be reduced and there won’t as much space for customers to hang out and do computer work, but all coffee and tea offerings will be the same, said Anan.
The new location by the Tannery Marketplace, however, can open itself up to private spaces for customers, as well as a green room and outdoor seating, and while hours in the beginning will be the same, Anan said the plan is to grow into the space and perhaps open for few evenings.
“People like to do weddings in those coffee houses and we will have the room for it, “she said.
Jim and Angel Anan opened the InkWell in June 2017.
It proved a bit hit in town.
After Gabe is trained, the business will be turned over to him.
In the meantime, Anan will oversee it with her assistant manager, Ashlee Green, who will take on some duties Anan had been doing.
She said she’s surprised at how fast the situation turned around.
“I’m really happy and it seems like the InkWell community is super-happy that we are keeping it and continuing on with what we’ve created,” said Anan. “We always wanted to be an anchor in the community, destination point, and we’ll be on one end or the riverwalk and Schilling will be on the other — two anchor points and two destinations for visitors.”
