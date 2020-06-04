LITTLETON — Every summer for nearly a decade, the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce has sent out its community service troops — its own staff and volunteers, business owners and local employees, volunteer residents, and town workers donating their time — to beautify Main Street.
On Wednesday, a group of them put up 50 flower baskets on the light poles on Main Street and will soon hang the umbrellas at the Pollyanna Gateway and bring in the Main Street pianos for musical enjoyment.
It’s summer, even if it’s a far from normal one, and even if no one yet knows how it’s going to pan out.
This year, the chamber received some basket hanging help from three members of Littleton Fire Rescue.
And new for 2020 will be 26 flower baskets put up along the newly reconstructed Saranac Street.
LACC Executive Director Nathan Karol called it “some cheer in an otherwise uncertain time.”
On Wednesday afternoon, ladder in hand, Karol, LACC treasurer Dean Bakes and David Gold, innkeeper at Thayers Inn, put in some sweat equity to complete flower basket work for the Main Street segment, which comes at a time when businesses are gradually reopening from the pandemic shutdown.
Helping the town’s businesses that have been struggling is paramount, and the chamber, in working on behalf of businesses, will continue doing what it does, said Karol.
“We have to be ready to welcome people back when we’re ready to have them back,” he said after the last basket was hung on Main Street near the Littleton Opera House.
The flower baskets were provided by Houghton’s Greenhouses, in Lyndonville, and run by Bruce Houghton, and are paid for (including the regular needed watering) by the warrant article passed each year at Littleton’s March town meeting.
This year, the article to support downtown beautification efforts and holiday decorations through a partnership between the town and the LACC requested $14,160 and passed in a 774-429 vote.
The colorful umbrellas at the Pollyanna Gateway will follow, probably next week, and the pianos will be out and ready for players a few weeks after that.
“Today, we did 50 flowers and next week another load will come in because we received additional funding this year to do the poles on Saranac Street, by the Tannery Marketplace,” said Karol.
The crew on Wednesday, dressed for dirty work, wearing masks for pandemic protection and social distancing as best they could, squandered no time lifting the baskets — arriving in two loads from Houghton’s Greenhouses — for placement on the poles.
