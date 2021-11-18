ST. JOHNSBURY — Days away from opening, the newly-rehabilitated New Avenue House was the scene of a multi-fire department response on Wednesday evening.
It was only a drill.
The St. Johnsbury Fire Department invited Littleton Fire Department over to practice truck and ladder deployment at the large building at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Railroad Street. St. Johnsbury Police blocked traffic at the bottom of Eastern Avenue to give the departments space with which to work.
The building is set for occupancy this weekend when property manager, Summit Properties begins placing tenants into the four-story, 40-apartment building. On the first floor are multiple commercial spaces that will soon be welcoming new businesses.
Interim St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Christopher Olsen said Wednesday was a chance to drill an emergency scenario at the building with multiple ladders and to include Littleton’s crew and ladder truck in the practice response.
Chief Olsen baked lasagna for the Littleton crew prior to heading out for drills at the New Avenue House and at the E.T. & H.K. Ide building on Bay Street.
The chief said the St. Johnsbury Fire Department was recently invited to Littleton to drill emergency scenarios at various locations that included the riverfront building that houses Schilling Beer Co.
“They asked us to go over to their place to get continuity with both departments and discuss different strategies with our towers,” said Chief Olsen.
On Wednesday, Littleton firefighters returned the favor by coming to St. Johnsbury. Within the region, Littleton and St. Johnsbury are the only fire departments with career staff.
The chief said the exercise was helpful related to New Avenue. It provided information about where trucks should be parked for ladder deployment and how far away from the building the trucks can be to still reach above the roof without being in the “collapse zone,” which is the area a collapsing structure would fall outward, putting anything within the zone in danger.
The last time Littleton had a crew and its ladder truck in St. Johnsbury was last week at the scene of a fire on Summer Street. They were among several area fire departments (Barnet, Danville, East Burke, Lyndonville and Waterford) that helped St. Johnsbury battle the fire that destroyed a building and claimed the life of one of its residents.
Chief Olsen said the local fire departments rely on each other for mutual aid and often they’ll train together so that they’ll work well together at an actual emergency.
He said he was glad to have Littleton train with St. Johnsbury on Wednesday. It’s good to have them over to learn how best to navigate the town, he said.
The New Avenue House has been visited several times by St. Johnsbury firefighters as the multi-million dollar restoration project has taken place in the last 20 months. Chief Olsen said they’ve worked closely with the Fire Marshall’s Office, and in particular Tim Angell to understand fire safety measures and the building as a whole. The chief spoke favorably about the systems in place for fire protection and the overall building.
“It’s beautiful. I think they’ve done a wonderful job,” he said.
