Littleton:Juneteenth - To Make Or Not Make A Town Holiday

LITTLETON — To recognize Juneteenth as a town holiday in Littleton is a question under consideration by selectmen.
One issue raised by a board member is that making it a town holiday would mean a day off with pay for town employees
Two weeks ago, Pres. Joe Biden declared Juneteenth, which commemorates the day of June 19, 1865, when the last slaves were emancipated, as a new federal holiday.
“The Board of Selectmen picks the holidays that the town celebrates and Pres. Biden by executive order on June 15, 2021, declared June 19 as a federal holiday from this point forward,” Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said during the board’s meeting on Monday. “Juneteenth recognizes this day in history as the official end of slavery in the United States, when slaves in Galveston, Texas, were finally notified by the Union Army that they’ve been emancipated. The question is will the town consider adding it to its list of holidays.”
There are currently six states that recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday and New Hampshire is not one of them, he said.
“But I think that with the decision by the federal government, you may see more states adopt that,” said Gleason. “It’s kind of like MLK Day. When it first came out, not everybody had it, but now it’s pretty much universal across the country. You have your list of federal holidays that typically align with the town in reference to holidays. The question is would the board, not for this year, but for 2022 on, add Juneteenth as one of your town holidays that fall in line with the federal holiday.”
Selectman Roger Emerson said he thinks the board needs more time to see what the rest of the state will do in regard to Juneteenth.
Carrie Gendreau, chair of the board, said she reached out to a local lawmaker to find out if the state is doing anything now in regard to Juneteenth.
She said she learned about Senate Bill 174, made into law in 2019 and proclaiming an annual observance of Juneteenth and calling on citizens of New Hampshire to observe June 19 with appropriate ceremonies and activities commemorating the abolition of slavery.
“We do have something in place to observe it,” said Gendreau. “If we make it a holiday, then we pay the town employees, who would take the day off with pay. That would be, I’m assuming, the only difference. It’s still observed, but then we would make it in line with the federal holiday.”
Gleason said a decision by the board does not have to be made now and can wait until the end of the year when the board makes its annual approval of town holidays.
Selectmen Milton Bratz said if it comes forward, he would be in favor of a motion making Juneteenth a town holiday in line with the federal holiday.
“There is only one race on this planet and that’s the human race and because the human race comes in various colors, shapes and sizes, relations between us are much less than positive some of the time,” he said. “So any action that we can take to improve the situation and relations between various kinds of human beings on this planet, I would be for that.”
Emerson made a motion to table the question of making Juneteenth a town holiday until the end of the year when the board decides which holidays it will observe in the following year.
“That will give us more time for research,” he said.
Emerson’s motion was seconded by Bratz and passed in a 3-0 vote.
Among the current town holidays are New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr./Civil Rights Day (third Monday in January) Presidents Day (third Monday in February), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.
