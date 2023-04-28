Littleton Keeping Officer On State Drug Task Force
The Littleton Police Department partnered with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies this week for a drug enforcement operation targeting the North Country that resulted in the arrest of 31 suspected drug dealers. (File Photo)

To stay proactive against the drug problem in the community, the Littleton Police Department has requested that the town accept another $65,000 grant to assign a Littleton police officer to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force and offset the cost to the town.

During their meeting on Monday, the Littleton Select Board voted 3-0 to accept and expend the grant.

