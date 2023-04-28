Littleton Keeping Officer On State Drug Task Force

To stay proactive against the drug problem in the community, the Littleton Police Department has requested that the town accept another $65,000 grant to assign a Littleton police officer to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force and offset the cost to the town.
During their meeting on Monday, the Littleton Select Board voted 3-0 to accept and expend the grant.
“In 2010, the drug epidemic started in New Hampshire, resulting in thousands of deaths of our citizens,” said Select Board member Carrie Gendreau, giving the background and the reason for LPD’s request. “In 2017, the town of Littleton had more drug overdose deaths per capita than the city of Manchester. In order to reverse this deadly trend, the Littleton Police Department took the initiative and created several strategies using conventional and unconventional tactics to address the devastation of the drug epidemic. One of those strategies was to place an officer on the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force. The purpose of the AGDTF is to identify and disrupt illicit drug trafficking throughout the state of New Hampshire, which includes the Littleton area and northern New Hampshire.”
The drug task force is a multi-agency collaboration with statewide jurisdiction.
In January 2020, LPD entered into an agreement with the task force and assigned to it one officer in an effort to reduce the illicit drug trade and the number of overdose deaths in the community, said Gendreau.
“As a result of this assignment, the AGDTF and the Littleton Police Department, in partnership with many federal, state and local agencies, have successfully apprehended and prosecuted numerous drug traffickers,” she said. “In an effort to encourage participation in the task force and support involvement, the [New Hampshire] Department of Justice provides $65,000 grants annually to police departments to supplant the wages of the officers assigned to the drug task force. The Littleton Police Department task force officer is a fully funded position within the Littleton Police Department’s annual operating budget.”
The federal grant administered by the state is sometimes a multi-year grant or a one-year grant.
In 2023, it’s a one-year grant, said Deputy LPD Chief James Gardiner.
While the overdose rate in Littleton remains high, fatal overdoses have decreased, owing to Narcan, he said.
The anti-overdose nasal spray that quickly reverses overdoses is now widely available for residents.
“We are still pretty high per capita as far as overdose events, but Narcan has reduced the lethality of a lot of those,” said Gardiner.
Overdose numbers in Littleton for 2022 and to date for 2023 were not immediately available on Thursday.
