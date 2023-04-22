LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton Public Library was recently awarded the Empower Coos Youth grant to fund the creation of a teen space within the library.

Collection maintenance and library reorganization has been underway for years in order to create space for this project, with the added benefit of making room for new materials and increasing access to the speculative fiction and western collections. In addition to reorganization, staff and trustees have spent extensive time strategizing how best to use library space and meet the evolving needs of the community. “Having the funding in place to make this project a reality is a dream come true,” stated library director Meagan Carr.

