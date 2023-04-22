LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton Public Library was recently awarded the Empower Coos Youth grant to fund the creation of a teen space within the library.
Collection maintenance and library reorganization has been underway for years in order to create space for this project, with the added benefit of making room for new materials and increasing access to the speculative fiction and western collections. In addition to reorganization, staff and trustees have spent extensive time strategizing how best to use library space and meet the evolving needs of the community. “Having the funding in place to make this project a reality is a dream come true,” stated library director Meagan Carr.
Littleton Public Library has partnered with North Country Charter Academy for youth insight and design ideas for an accessible space that meets their needs while taking into consideration the needs of the greater community and the goals of the grant.
The Empower Coos Youth grant aims to increase access to extracurricular activities for youth ages 12-21 while addressing the needs of underserved and low income-residents. This teen space will provide a place for teens of all backgrounds, hosting programs and clubs to increase teens’ connections with their peers and the greater community. “This is a need that has been extremely difficult to meet in the all-ages children’s room,” Carr said. “Creating a space for teen-only programming and allowing the children’s room to primarily serve younger patrons will offer a developmentally-appropriate and enjoyable experience for youth of all ages. Involving local teens in the design will help them feel more invested in the community.”
While priority for use of this space will be given to teens during the after-school hours, the design will be functional for adults as well and will be open to use by all patrons during the day.
“Already, the lower level is the prime hangout and study location in our building for this age group,” Carr noted. “We are hoping to meet them where they are at, and create a space that will serve them and also the whole community.”
