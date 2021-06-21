Littleton Looking Into Legality Of Parks And Rec Commissioner Elections

LITTLETON — After many years of town meeting voters electing the person who will serve on the three-member Littleton Parks and Recreation Commission, town officials are looking into the legality of the elections.
“The parks and recreation commission is the only commission that we as a select board do not appoint,” Board of Selectmen Chairman Carrie Gendreau said during a board work session last week.
Because the Littleton Parks and Recreation Department is a town department that receives town funding, municipal officials are now determining if the elections are allowed under New Hampshire statute, she said.
If changes in statute since the commission was formed and became an elected body call into question the legality of the elections, the parks and recreation commissioners, whose terms are staggered with one term expiring each year, could be appointed by selectmen, as other residents are to various town boards and commissions.
On Monday, Gendreau said the catalyst for the question came about two years ago when she was approached by a resident and asked why the parks commission is the only elected commission in town.
Recently, the question was raised again after the department presented a proposed new organizational chart, she said.
“When they went to restructure, I said we probably need to look into it,” said Gendreau. “It may be perfectly fine or the state may say, ‘no, you have to be appointed.’”
Gendreau said, as far as she knows, the parks commission has always been an elected commission.
“It’s something we certainly have to get an answer to,” she said. “If we do have to change it, it can possibly be through a warrant article. It’s a mystery at this point.”
On Monday, Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason asked town legal counsel to look into the question.
Currently serving on the LPR Commission are chairman Sean Doll, vice-chair Danielle Cook, and secretary Blake Roberts.
Doll could not be reached for comment on Monday.
As summer opens and parks programs become in demand, LPR is also facing a challenge in finding a new director following the resignation of its previous director, Kelly Walsh, who was hired in February and departed several months later to become the executive director of Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.