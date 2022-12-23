Littleton Looks At Impacts From Ambulance Contract With Franconia
Buy Now

Littleton Fire Rescue Capt. Chad Miller helps maintain an ambulance at the Littleton fire station. On Monday, Littleton entered into an EMS contract with the town of Franconia. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — As the town of Franconia decides how to manage its ambulance service — merge its Life Squad with Franconia Fire and staff it with full- and part-time cross-trained personnel or continue a contract with Littleton EMS until the Franconia Life Squad is again fully operational — Littleton town officials discussed how Franconia’s decision would impact their town.

Earlier in the year, Franconia entered into a temporary per-call contract with Littleton EMS after its Life Squad was put on pause for lack of qualified staff.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments