Littleton Looks At Impacts From Ambulance Contract With Franconia

LITTLETON — As the town of Franconia decides how to manage its ambulance service — merge its Life Squad with Franconia Fire and staff it with full- and part-time cross-trained personnel or continue a contract with Littleton EMS until the Franconia Life Squad is again fully operational — Littleton town officials discussed how Franconia’s decision would impact their town.
Earlier in the year, Franconia entered into a temporary per-call contract with Littleton EMS after its Life Squad was put on pause for lack of qualified staff.
Franconia, like other communities, has struggled to maintain a sufficient number of call company members.
On Dec. 12, the Franconia Select Board held a public hearing to address its two options. Its Select Board will make a recommendation at a later date.
Although the two options were presented individually, they could be approved together.
If so, Littleton EMS would provide coverage until a restructured Franconia Life Squad is back on its feet.
If Franconia opts to renew its contract with Littleton, it would be a three-year contract at an annual flat cost of $159,588 annually instead of the current contract of $300 per call that expires in March.
On Friday, Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason spoke of how a new contract, if that is the route Franconia takes, would impact Littleton.
“They have an ambulance, so if God forbid our two went out at any time, part of the deal would be that they’d come up and be based here,” he said.
As for revenue, the flat contract cost that would generate revenue for Littleton excludes any additional revenue that Littleton would receive from patients in Franconia, said Gleason.
“We’ll still get the revenue from any of their patients that have insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid,” said Gleason. “That will also help offset the cost.”
Similar updated agreements, although at lower costs because of fewer residents, were negotiated for the towns of Sugar Hill and Easton, which Littleton has contracted with for several years.
“With the combination of the three, while it does impact us in reference to call volume, the revenue not only from the towns but from the patient side should more than cover any added costs if we have to incur overtime,” said Gleason. “Based on what we budgeted next year for overtime, that contract would more than cover what was budgeted for overtime, not counting the revenue from the patients or from the other two towns and their patients.”
Overtime at Littleton Fire Rescue/EMS, which is currently running more than $100,000 for 2022, has been a sticking point with some Littleton residents and budget committee members.
Currently, Gleason said the overall fire department budget is 4.22 percent under budget as of Nov. 30 and the ambulance component of it is 16 percent under budget.
He said he sees no cost at all to Littleton if it contracts with Franconia.
Instead of the $300 per call, it would be $150,000 a year that is billed quarterly, which means Littleton will know for sure what that revenue is.
“Some will argue that there’s wear and tear and depreciation, but the vehicle has to be run anyway and it’s on standby,” said Gleason. “Those are the costs we would incur whether going to Franconia or going to a call in Littleton.”
Based on the negotiated agreement, he said he’s confident that Littleton will not subsidize Franconia, Sugar Hill, or Easton.
“In fact, in this new agreement they are definitely paying their fair share in assuring that the taxpayer of Littleton is not paying to provide their service, and they are helping to offset services and costs that we would incur anyway,” said Gleason.
Each party in the contract has 30 to 60 days to give notification if they want to opt-out.
“There’s a time period in there and it’s not excessive, “said Gleason. “If it turns out we are getting more than we can handle, I’m not going to get into a situation where I tell the [Littleton Select] board that we have to hire more people to take care of somebody else.”
At town meeting in March, Franconia voters will likely be asked to approve a three-year contract with Littleton EMS.
Littleton’s contract with Franconia would not need to go to a town meeting vote.
While a majority of the Littleton Select Board has given its blessing to all three contracts, if Franconia turns down the contract then Littleton will have to step back and let Franconia figure out its Life Squad path on its own, said Gleason.
“We can’t allow the town to be abused through mutual aid and I’m definitely not going to accept anything that would put Littleton taxpayers on the hook to subsidize Franconia,” said Gleason. “If they vote no, then we’ll step back and do what we have to do under mutual aid, but we don’t want the town to get abused.”
Preliminary discussions have begun among some local fire and EMS chiefs about the regionalization of ambulance services.
With North Country and Northeast Kingdom towns scattered about and having small tax bases, proponents said it makes sense for communities to partner up and try to find a new funding mechanism to pay for a regional ambulance system.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.