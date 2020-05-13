LITTLETON — Taking out a Tax Anticipation Note to help pay expenses is something the town of Littleton has asked for in the past in the event it might be needed, but has not had to do that often.
To cover anticipated revenue shortfalls from the coronavirus shutdown, though, selectmen on Monday voted to issue a short-term TAN, for three months, to borrow a total of $2 million.
TANs, short-term municipal bonds issued by municipal governments and repaid by them with future tax collections, come with interest, but the upside during the pandemic is that the federal government, through COVID-19 relief money, offers a grant to municipalities to cover the cost of the interest, Littleton Town Manager Andrew Dorsett.
“We were thinking no harm, no foul, and why not just get what we need for cash flow,” he said.
Without a grant, the interest alone would have cost roughly $3,000, but there is money cover the interest through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, which allocates money the state receives from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the emergency relief funds for COVID-19-impacted communities.
If the town ends up taking the TAN, it expects to do so at the very end of May and the TAN will last through the end of August, said Littleton Town Finance Director Karen Noyes .
“We will try to pay it off as quickly as we can,” she said.
The hope is that the $2 million will do it and no more money is needed, said Noyes.
The Board of Selectmen had the option of a longer-term TAN, but decided to go with a short-term note and revisit it later if another is needed, said Dorsett.
Littleton’s low unreserved fund balance, at $400,000, or 3 percent of its total annual appropriations (the state recommends 8 to 17 percent), is creating a bit of an issue because Littleton under state law can use no more than what is in the fund balance to offset property taxes, he said.
Selectmen have been looking at ways to reduce the tax rate for financially struggling property owners in the second tax bill that will be issued in December.
In times like these, though, when everyone is interested in COVID-19 financial relief, having a larger unreserved fund balance could help with cash flow, he said.
“One thing the select board can look at, if we are able to create some savings, is using the full unreserved fund balance knowing that some funds can be replenished,” said Dorsett.
More than half the fund is made up of receivables and the town might have to take a TAN to use it.
The board could make the decision about how to use the unreserved fund balance in October.
Because of the uncertainty as to how long the shutdown will ultimately last, the town does not yet have specific revenue shortfall projections, said Dorsett.
Vehicle registrations, a source of town revenue, are being delayed as allowed under the states emergency order.
At the moment, however, this time over last year, total revenues are actually higher, to the tune of $214,949.
A big reason, said Dorsett, is the $140,109 in Emergency Management Services revenues received for the first quarter from a program that did not exist in 2019.
Sewer fund revenues are up $86,723 over the same billing period this time last year, likely because of the Sub-area 5 sewer infrastructure work that is planned and will increase the sewer bill, he said.
General fund revenues are currently up $48,791, partly because of a tax sale, delays in some payments during the shutdown, and miscellaneous revenues.
Vehicle registrations, though, are currently down $36,794 and revenues from the Littleton Opera House, presently closed, are down $15,521.
Because of closed lodging establishments and restaurants, Littleton is will also see reductions in its portion of the state meals and rooms tax, another source of revenue, like motor vehicle registrations, that it relies on.
To help keep expenses down, the town continues to operate with reduced staffing and hours and delays in projects, said Dorsett.
Considerations are being reviewed on the potential use of sewer funds toward debt service to offset possible costs to taxpayer-funded debt service, he said.
Going forward, Littleton is also tracking its coronavirus-related expenses closely.
“The town is going to look at any COVID-related expenditures and try to get the reimbursements between all the different grants that might be available for it,” said Noyes.
Littleton is also preparing for a phased reopening of its businesses, including restaurants, which on Monday can have outdoor seating provided everyone is spaced safely.
Town department heads are working on a project showing the phased approach to reopening and what it will look like and are analyzing it through joint management the town’s emergency operations center, said Dorsett.
“We’re looking at each site individually,” he said.
The town offices that could reopen in the near future are also being studied.
“We’re looking at interior changes that need to be made so the public and employees can have as clean and hygienic an environment as we can have,” said Dorsett.
The town is taking a look at new carpeting and different UV (ultraviolet light) systems that can keep surfaces clean as well as windows to separate people and marker tape on floors to do the same.
“Some of these things should have been done before,” he said.
Noyes said privacy at the town clerk’s window would also be improved through the changes, such as better separation between people who might be voicing private information, such as a date of birth or a Social Security number.
“Sometimes a negative situation can help you make changes for the better,” said Dorsett.
