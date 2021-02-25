Littleton Looks To Adopt Incentives For Big Developers

LITTLETON — Selectmen are looking at two incentives to offer developers looking to make a significant investment in the town.
One will appear on the March 9 town meeting warrant.
Article 4 asks to see if the town will vote to accept the provisions of RSA 79-E, giving the Board of Selectmen authority to grant community revitalization tax relief based on the specified areas spelled out in RSA 79-E:4, with such authority to remain in effect until rescinded.
It’s recommended by selectmen 3-0 and by the budget committee 5-0.
“It’s another tool in the community’s basket to be able to attract investment to our town,” said Chad Stearns, vice-chairman of the Board of Selectmen. “It’s really about rehabilitating under-utilized buildings, which is what we want in the community and is mentioned in the master plan. It’s used throughout New Hampshire and is prevalent in the state.”
RSA 79-E declares as a public benefit the enhancement of downtowns and town centers in regard to economic growth and vitality, historic and cultural character, and residential uses and growth, and municipal growth.
Under 79-E:4, an owner of a qualifying building who intends to substantially rehabilitate or replace a structure can apply to the town for tax relief.
Under the statute, the town can grant tax assessment relief for a period of up to five years, beginning with the completion of a substantial structure rehabilitation.
The RSA is not a tax abatement, but would set the assessment at the pre-construction or pre-enhancement level for a period of time up to five years to allow the developer to make the investment financially viable and help in situations where extra cash flow is needed early on, said Stearns.
In return, the town will ultimately collect more property tax revenue, in some cases substantially more revenue, on the property after a few years.
Under the statute, a developer must provide at least one of the public benefits - enhancing the economic vitality of the downtown, improving a structure that is culturally or historically significant, promoting the preservation or reuse of existing building stock in a community, promoting the development of municipal centers, or increasing residential housing in town centers.
One current project that could qualify is the planned rehabilitation of the former Hitchiner Manufacturing Co. building, close to downtown, into more than 100 studio and one-bedroom apartments.
Although the warrant article coincides with the newly released plans for the former Hitchiner property, Stearns said he and former Town Manager Andrew Dorsett have been discussing adopting RSA 79-E for several years.
“It’s a tool to encourage investment and rehabilitation of our current infrastructure and current buildings, which will help our community,” he said.
Areas of town that could benefit include Apthorp, the river district, Main Street, and Meadow Street.
One town that has already adopted 79-E is Bristol, which has since undergone a transformation, said Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Littleton Board of Selectmen, who visited Bristol a few weekends ago with her husband, Bill.
“What an awesome job they’ve done with their older buildings,” she said. “It’s exciting to know that it works.”
About five or six buildings in Bristol have been rehabilitated, some now as condominiums.
“It really does make a difference,” said Gendreau.
She said it’s also important to note that a developer under 79-E will still pay taxes, but is given a little bit of leeway for a few years, allowed to pay in incremental amounts, after which the developer will get up to speed and pay the full assessment on the renovated property.
A second incentive being studied, this one not on the town meeting warrant and not required to go to a town meeting, is Economic Revitalization Zones, said Stearns.
That program, allowed under RSA 162-N, offers a short-term business tax credit for projects that create jobs and improve infrastructure in a designated zone of a community.
As of January, there were 227 such zones in 73 New Hampshire municipalities.
Littleton, to date, has no designated ER zone, but the town selectmen and the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs can establish a district in town for businesses that set up shop and they can apply for rebates on their business profits tax at no cost to the town.
“Both of these have subsequent policies that need to be worked on and we have to set up internal guidelines and policies and define districts and what will happen,” said Stearns. “Revitalization zones have nothing to do with property taxes. It has to do with the business profits tax and business tax credits for projects that improve infrastructure and create jobs.”
The ER zone incentive will be presented to the board at a future date.
“It’s nice to have some tools to offer people to invest in our community,” he said.
