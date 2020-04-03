Littleton:LWL Reduces Rates For Residents, Businesses Struggling In Virus Shutdown

To help businesses and families during the COVID-19 shutdown and its economic impact, Littleton Water and Light will voluntarily reduce rates for the month of April, and possibly longer. Although the LWL office, shown here, is closed to the public, it is running a two-man crew each day to ensure operations and service continue. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — As more Littleton businesses and residents struggle after company shutdowns and job losses or layoffs from the COVID-19 pandemic, Littleton Water and Light is offering relief by voluntarily reducing rates for the month of April, and possibly longer.

“The citizens of Littleton have supported us for many years and we want to pay it back,” Tom Considine, general manager and treasurer of LWL, which has served the town since 1903, said Friday.

