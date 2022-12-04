Littleton Man A Court No-Show In Stolen Car Case
William J. Blanchard

A habitual offender from Littleton who has a history of driving stolen cars has a warrant out for his arrest after being a no-show at a court hearing in his most recent stolen car case.

On Wednesday, William J. Blanchard, 33, failed to appear for a dispositional conference at Merrimack Superior Court.

