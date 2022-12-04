Littleton Man A Court No-Show In Stolen Car Case

A habitual offender from Littleton who has a history of driving stolen cars has a warrant out for his arrest after being a no-show at a court hearing in his most recent stolen car case.
On Wednesday, William J. Blanchard, 33, failed to appear for a dispositional conference at Merrimack Superior Court.
In May, Blanchard was arrested after state officials said he led troopers on a high-speed chase topping 100 mph in southern New Hampshire while driving a stolen vehicle from Vermont.
On July 14, he was indicted by a grand jury on a Class A felony count of receiving stolen property and a Class B felony count of driving after being certified a habitual offender.
On the morning of May 5, New Hampshire State Police Troop D was alerted by Vermont State Police about a 2021 Jeep Cherokee that had been reported stolen and, based on GPS tracking, was believed to be at the Danbury Country Store in New Hampshire.
Troopers soon located the Jeep along southbound Interstate 89 in Sutton and activated their lights and sirens for a stop.
Blanchard, however, accelerated and continued driving southbound, at speeds that reached 107 mph in a zone posted at 65 mph, and with Blanchard passing other vehicles in an unsafe manner, said police officials.
NHSP said he eventually abandoned the vehicle in a residential neighborhood.
After a foot pursuit, he was later found wet and shirtless after crossing a river, said authorities.
Criminal cases filed for more than a decade show arrests and charges across New Hampshire and beyond.
In May 2011, Blanchard was charged with Class B felony counts at Grafton Superior Court for burglarizing several Littleton businesses.
Around the same time, Blanchard and an accomplice were arrested in Billerica, Mass., after leading police on a car chase through several Massachusetts towns.
Then, the duo tried to evade officers in a rental car after being caught burglarizing a home while having the outstanding burglary warrants out of Littleton.
