Littleton Man Among 4 Selected by Civil Air Patrol

Four Coos County Mt. Washington Squadron Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Cadets have been selected for National Cadet Special Activities.
Littleton Cadet Joseph Woodson will attend a Powered Flight Academy in Illinois; Gorham Cadet Hidalgo Kardell will attend a Robotics Academy at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado; Randolph Cadet Phoebe Ross will attend a Balloon Pilot Academy in Illinois; and Gorham Cadet Viggo Kardell will attend the Air Force Pararescue and Survival Orientation Academy in New Mexico.
CAP has over 50 weeklong academies across the country. “Cadets are young leaders who think seriously about their futures,” the CAP’s Brian LaPerle stated. “They may not yet know exactly what they want to do in adult life, but they’re test-flying potential career interests.”
Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft, 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS), and performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Members also serve as mentors to over 23,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.
