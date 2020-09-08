A Littleton man was arrested in the early morning hours of Tuesday after police said he broke into the Little Grille restaurant on Cottage Street and ran deep inside the building when police, with a K-9 dog, arrived to check on the alarm that was activated.

Zachary Blodgett, 23, is charged with a Class B felony count of burglary and Class A misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

