Littleton Man Charged With Sex Assault Against Child

Jamie Boucher

LITTLETON — An investigation into one case reopened an investigation into another that resulted in the arrest of a Littleton man who is now charged with two counts of felonious sexual assault against a child for an incident police said occurred more than seven years ago.

Jamie Boucher, 34, was arrested Aug. 27 on a warrant for an enhanced felony count of aggravated felonious sexual assault for touching a child, and a special class felony count of aggravated felonious sexual assault without penetration for the purposes of sexual arousal or gratification.

