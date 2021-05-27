Littleton Man Faces Stiff Felony Charges For Truck, Converters Thefts

A Littleton man facing charges of drug possession, burglary, and tampering with a witness has new felony charges that accuse him of stealing a truck and encouraging a friend to write a false bill of sale, which he then showed to police to convince them he was the legal owner.
Todd Dovholuk, 42, of Littleton, has been indicted at Grafton Superior Court on a Class A felony count of receiving stolen property and a Class B felony count each of receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, and falsifying physical evidence.
On Feb. 12, prosecutors said Dovholuk had in his possession a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck while knowing it has been stolen from its owner, Edward Labonte.
On the same day, Dovholuk, believing an official investigation was about to be launched against him as to whether the truck on his property was stolen, instructed Joshua York to write out a false bill of sale to purportedly show York as selling the truck to Dovholuk, said authorities.
Dovholuk then presented the false bill to New Hampshire State Police with the purpose to deceive NHSP into thinking he was the lawful owner, they said.
On Feb. 10, prosecutors said he also stole two catalytic converters by removing them from the truck and then selling them to Daniel Benoit.
Dovholuk is also accused of causing more than $1,500 in damage to the truck.
On Feb. 12, NHSP Troopers Alexander Tucker and Michael Bruno visited Dovholuk’s home on Monroe Road in Littleton for a criminal investigation into an abandoned vehicle in Dalton, Tucker wrote in the affidavit for arrest.
“As we pulled into Mr. Dovholuk’s driveway and proceeded to the camper where he resides, Trooper Bruno and I noted a dark maroon colored truck in a thinly wooded area about 50 feet behind the camper,” wrote Tucker.
Three days earlier, Bruno heard Lancaster dispatch give a be-on-the-lookout report for a stolen maroon Dodge Ram out of Lancaster.
When they spoke with Dovholuk regarding his abandoned vehicle in Dalton, Tucker said Dovholuk told the troopers he was going to remove his vehicle that day.
Dovholuk said the truck behind the camper belonged to his father, had been there for years, and didn’t run, wrote Tucker.
The troopers, though, noted that it looked similar to the stolen truck.
Tucker also noted there was another vehicle parked near the truck that had snow on it, whereas the maroon truck did not.
When the troopers asked if they could look at the truck to get the license plate and vehicle identification numbers to verify that it was not the truck stolen from Lancaster, Dovholuk denied them access and told them to leave his property, said Tucker.
The troopers told him that if they could verify the VIN, they would leave, provided it’s the stolen truck, but if it is they would be seizing the property and applying for a search warrant to identify the VIN of what they believed was the stolen truck.
The troopers then called Lancaster Police Chief Timothy Charbonneau, who Tucker said gave them more defining features of the truck that they were able to identify on the spot.
The troopers soon received the search warrant from Coos Superior Court and were able to confirm the truck as the vehicle stolen out of Lancaster
“After confirming the stolen vehicle, contact was made with Mr. Dovholuk,” wrote Tucker. “Mr. Dovholuk then provided us with a handwritten bill of sale and stated that he had recently purchased the truck.”
The troopers weren’t buying it, though, and placed Dovholuk under arrest.
“Mr. Dovholuk was read his Miranda rights and after doing so informed Trooper Bruno that he had removed the catalytic converter from the truck and it was still in his property,” said Tucker.
Dovholuk was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on the charges on June 16 Grafton Superior Court
In New Hampshire, a Class A felony count is punishable by a maximum state prison sentence of up to 15 years and a Class B felony count by a maximum sentence of up to 7 years.
In December at Grafton Superior Court, Dovholuk was indicted on a Class B felony count of burglary, a Class B felony count tampering with a witness or informant, and a Class A felony count of drug possession.
On Dec. 30, 2019, in Lyman, prosecutors said Dovholuk unlawfully entered a garage in Lyman to commit the crime of theft.
On the same day, believing a state police investigation was about to begin into the burglary, he attempted to persuade Jessica Chernicki to falsely tell police that the boots he had worn belonged to her or they didn’t belong to him.
The drug charge stems from an offense in 2019.
On Sept. 17, 2019, in Littleton, prosecutors said Dovholuk possessed a quantity of methamphetamine after previously being convicted of felony drug possession in Grafton Superior Court in 2014.
