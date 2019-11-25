Grafton Superior Court: Littleton Man Formally Indicted For Assault

Shane Parker

A Littleton man was formally indicted by a grand injury at Grafton Superior Court in North Haverhill for felony assault and drug possession stemming from an incident in August.

Shane Parker, 52, of Littleton, faces a Class B felony count each of second-degree assault, tampering with a witness, and violating the Controlled Drug Act.

