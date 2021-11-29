A Littleton man is charged with child pornography and a Bath man with failing to register as a sex offender in the November round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court.
Robert L. Ayer, 40, of Littleton, faces five Class A felony counts of possessing child pornography on Dec. 8, 2020, in Campton.
Rachel E. Clegg, 34, of Woodsville, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawful delivery of articles for possessing a quantity of fentanyl while an inmate at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
Matthew T. Laplant, 35, of Bath, was indicted on a Class B felony count of failing to register as a convicted sex offender and a Class B felony count of breaching a duty to inform
Prosecutors said Laplant knowingly failed to comply with state registration requirements when he did not report for his quarterly registration in August 2020. He was required to register after being convicted in April 2008 at Caledonia District Court of sexual assault against a victim younger than 16.
On Oct. 19, 2020, Laplant allegedly failed to give written notification of his change of residence to the Bath Police Department within the required five days of moving from his registered residence.
Kelley Marie Merrill, 38, of Townsend, Mass., faces a Class A felony count of receiving stolen property for not returning a rented U-Haul moving van in Littleton on Aug. 14.
Rebecca M. Paquet, 31, of Colebrook, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing a quantity of the controlled drug alprazolam in Haverhill on March 15 and a Class B felony count of unlawful delivery of articles for having it while an inmate at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
Devyn Scott, 20, of Franconia, was indicted on a Class B felony count of strangling his intimate partner and impeding her breathing on Sept. 16 in Franconia.
Brittany L. Stinson, 30, of Whitefield, was indicted on three Class B felony counts of possessing methamphetamine, fentanyl, and buprenorphine on March 17 in Plymouth and a Class B felony count of possessing fentanyl on March 10 in Haverhill.
Jeffrey Tucci, 48, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving on Main Street in Littleton on Aug. 18 after being certified a habitual offender in June 2001 by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles, which revoked his driver’s license.
