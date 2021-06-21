A Littleton man is charged with restraining and strangling his intimate partner and a Lunenburg woman with drug possession in the June round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court on Friday.
Samantha Bailey, 39, of Groveton, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of possessing quantities of crack cocaine and methamphetamine on March 20 in Gorham.
David M. Glidden III, 33, of Littleton was indicted on two Class B felony counts of second-degree domestic violence assault by strangulation and a Class B felony count of criminal restraint.
On April 27 in Lancaster, prosecutors said Glidden knowingly and unlawfully confined his intimate partner when he used his knees to pin down her wrists, hands and body and grabbed her throat and strangled her, both on a couch where she was allegedly pinned and also on the kitchen floor.
In addition, Glidden faces a Class A misdemeanor count of violating a domestic violence restraining order issued at Lancaster Family Court.
Thomas S. Lurvey, 38, of Groveton, is charged with a Class A felony count of stealing $1,800 in cash on Nov. 7, 2019, in Carroll from a victim identified in the indictment as K.D.
Hunter B. Ramsay, 27, of Jefferson, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing a quantity of cocaine in Berlin on July 18, 2019.
David C. Spence, 38, of Rochester, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing a quantity of fentanyl on Jan. 4 in Stewartstown.
Kierra M. Wilkinson, 30, of Lunenburg, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing a quantity of fentanyl on March 11 in Lancaster.
