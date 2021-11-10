LITTLETON — A local man was killed Tuesday evening in what first responders said was an unusual crash that involved his car going down over two embankments at the Main Street and West Main-Meadow street split and into a garage on Saranac Street.
Christopher Larrivee, 56, of Littleton, was found in his vehicle that came to rest at 175 Saranac St.
“When the duty crew was responding they received an update that there was a single occupant in the vehicle and that occupant was unresponsive,” Littleton Fire Rescue Capt. Chad Miller said Wednesday. “He was pulseless and apneic and was declared dead at the scene.”
Larrivee appears to have been the sole occupant.
The accident does not appear to be suspicious, said Miller.
The Littleton Police Department, which received the call for service at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday, is investigating the crash.
“The investigation is still ongoing, but preliminarily it would appear that Mr. Larrivee was going west on Main Street at the intersection of West Main Street and Meadow and was attempting to turn onto Meadow Street, but the attempt was delayed and initially he went over the median across Meadow Street and across the lawn and his car launched off of the lawn and down over an embankment landing onto Saranac street,” said Littleton Deputy Police Chief Chris Tyler. “Once it hit Saranac Street, it went across the road and down another embankment and came to a final rest into the back corner of a garage located at 175 Saranac Street.”
No other vehicles were involved.
“Preliminarily, I believe speed would be a factor based on the condition of the scene and the distance the vehicle traveled,” said Tyler. “It’s unknown if there were other factors. The medical examiner is conducting their investigation. It will be weeks before we get the results. We’re also unsure if there was a medical condition that was a contributing factor.”
Larrivee suffered extensive injuries, he said.
“There were indicators on scene to indicate blunt-force trauma based on the condition of Mr. Larrivee,” said Tyler. “He sustained injuries throughout his body. Unfortunately, he was not seat-belted.”
In his more than two decades as a Littleton police officer, Tyler said it’s the first time he’s responded to a fatal crash at the intersection.
“That’s a very unusual area for an accident like this,” he said. “I’ve never seen that in my career here. People on Saranac Street occasionally go down the small embankment, but never go across the intersection like that and launch off an embankment and land on a road below. This definitely appeared to be a spontaneous situation. It’s a surprising set of circumstances, and tragic circumstances all the way around. Our condolences to the family and loved ones.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.