Littleton Man Pleads Guilty In Child Porn, Federal Meth Cases

A Littleton man has pleaded guilty in two cases, one stemming from the discovery of what police said were child sexual abuse images found on his cell phone that was seized as part of a drug investigation, and the other a federal methamphetamine case that could land him years behind bars.
In May 2021, Robert Ayer, 40, was arrested by Littleton police on a Campton Police Department warrant for five Class A felony counts of possessing child pornography involving a minor female age 17.
Five months earlier, on Dec. 8, 2020, Ayer had been arrested by Campton police for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, after a search warrant turned up a half-ounce of meth.
His phone was seized as part of that investigation and police said several videos found on it met the definition of child sexual abuse material.
In early 2021, Littleton police were made aware by other law enforcement agencies that Ayer was living in Littleton, where Littleton police took him into custody for the child sexual abuse images and for violating the conditions of his bail in the federal meth case.
In November, Ayer, who was represented by Attorney Michael Iacopino, was indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on the five felonies.
On April 28, the Grafton County attorney’s office dismissed the five felony counts without prejudice, which means the charges are not permanently dismissed and could be refiled.
In exchange, as part of a fully-negotiated plea agreement, Ayer agreed to plead guilty to a Class A misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child that carries 12 months in the Grafton County House of Corrections, all of which is suspended for two years on condition of good behavior and compliance with his federal sentence.
The federal drug case had been scheduled for a jury trial in February before Ayer agreed to plead guilty.
He is scheduled to be sentenced at the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire on June 17.
Ayer, who is represented by Dorothy Graham, of the federal defender’s office, faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.
According to New Hampshire court records, he has previous arrests for drug possession with intent to sell.
At Merrimack Superior Court in 2016, Ayer pleaded guilty to three Class B felony counts of sale a controlled drug and was given a state prison sentence of 2 to 5 years, all suspended on condition of 10 years of good behavior, though court records show a probation violation in that case led to a 30-day jail sentence.
Ayer pleaded guilty at Merrimack Superior Court in 2002 to a felony count of receiving stolen property and to a charge of being a habitual offender.
According to Grafton Superior Court records, Ayer is now living in Loudon.
