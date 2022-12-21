Littleton Man To Serve 12 Months Or Less For Sexual Assault
Grafton County Courthouse and Department of Corrections.

A Littleton man who had been charged with three special class felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault against a family member and with felony assault causing serious bodily injury will serve 12 months or less in county jail, according to court records.

On Dec. 13, the court also posted a notice of requirement for John Joseph Flores, 26, to register as a sex offender.

