Littleton Man To Serve 12 Months Or Less For Sexual Assault

A Littleton man who had been charged with three special class felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault against a family member and with felony assault causing serious bodily injury will serve 12 months or less in county jail, according to court records.
On Dec. 13, the court also posted a notice of requirement for John Joseph Flores, 26, to register as a sex offender.
In November 2020, Flores was indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on the three special class felony counts, which charged him with assaulting a victim in 2019 who was a minor and “under the influence of alcohol and physically helpless to resist.”
In addition, he had been charged with a Class B felony count of second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury and a Class A misdemeanor count of sexual assault under aggravated circumstances.
Each special class felony count carried a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.
According to the case summary reviewed on Wednesday, Flores and his attorney reached a deal with prosecutors, who on Dec. 13 dismissed the three special class felony AFSA charges in exchange for guilty pleas to the misdemeanor and felony assault charges.
For the Class A misdemeanor charge of sexual assault under aggravated circumstances, Flores was given a 12-month sentence in the Grafton County House of Corrections, effective as of Dec. 13 and carrying no mandatory minimum to serve.
For the felony assault causing serious bodily injury, he was given an amended sentence on Dec. 14 that resulted in a New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years, all of which is suspended on the condition of 10 years of good behavior and four years of probation.
The sentence requires counseling, treatment or educational programs, no contact with the victim, and completion of a sex offender evaluation.
Defense attorney Laura Wilson represented Flores.
Assistant Grafton County Attorney Paul Fitzgerald prosecuted the case.
In 2021, Flores’ attorney filed a motion requesting that the court toss out as evidence the rape kit test results, claiming they are unreliable.
The judge rejected the motion.
On Oct. 31, 2022, the state filed a motion to introduce evidence that Flores provided alcohol to the victim.
On Nov. 17, the case went to a felony settlement conference, which involved input from all parties.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.