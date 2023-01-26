Littleton Manager Says Town’s Finances In Good Shape Going Into 2023

LITTLETON — The town’s finances are in good shape going into 2023, Town Manager Jim Gleason said to the Select Board during a budget update on Monday.
“We finished the 2022 budget at 6.22 percent under budget,” he said. “That equates to $595,918.63.”
A few municipal departments were over-budget.
With a new town clerk coming on board in 2022, that department’s budget wasn’t set and there were some costs associated with laptop computers needed for the supervisors of the checklist, said Gleason.
The finance department had to catch up on town audits, a project now completed, but Gleason said that the department’s budget was over by only $2,428.
Real property appraisals and professional services were up $16,881 because of tax abatement cases.
“The one that really was the kicker was legal, which was $122,177.86 over,” said Gleason. “That had to do with the settlement of of 25 Ammonoosuc and labor negotiations, in addition to five of eight tax abatement cases that were settled.”
Three tax abatement cases (two went to mediation on Tuesday) are still pending, but the town anticipates much less money being spent on abatements in 2023, he said.
Town insurance was a difference of $1,400 between the premium, which is the town’s liability, and property insurance, he said.
“In one case, we had two deductibles of about $6,000 so that left us with $1,000 there,” said Gleason. “So even with those few departments over and legal being $122,000 over, we still ended up $595,918.63 under budget … And considering the year of inflation and the economy, I’m very pleased with the job that staff and finance did in getting us to that point.”
“That’s great,” said Carrie Gendreau, vice-chair of the Select Board. “I want to thank you for your hard work, you and staff.”
“It’s always good news,” said Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson.
Gleason said he wanted to provide context to the $595,918.63 and how it affects the town’s overall bottom line.
“We had $1,200,109 in general fund reserves for emergencies, unplanned, anything severe that could happen,” he said. “That amount was at $1.6 million, and the board used $475,000 to buy down the tax rate, to keep it the same. So if we add the $595,000 that we’re under, in addition to the $91,348 from the excess meals and room tax the town received, we have an estimated general fund reserve balance of $1,888,376 for starting in 2023.”
If the Select Board believes that $1.2 million is an appropriate amount to hold in the general fund, which it did in 2022, that would allow the board the discretion to use $688,376 to buy down the 2023 tax rate, said Gleason, who consulted the finance department for those numbers.
If all of the 2023 warrant articles pass, the audit is completed, and the difference of $688,376 is applied toward the tax rate, that would equate to about a 4.4-cent tax increase per $1,000 of assessed valuation for 2023, he said.
“So we’re in a pretty good strong financial position both in reserves and on track with the budget,” said Gleason.
2022 was the second consecutive year the town came in under budget.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.