Littleton Manager Says Town’s Finances In Good Shape Going Into 2023
Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason speaks during the town budget hearing on Tuesday in the Littleton High School cafeteria. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — The town’s finances are in good shape going into 2023, Town Manager Jim Gleason said to the Select Board during a budget update on Monday.

“We finished the 2022 budget at 6.22 percent under budget,” he said. “That equates to $595,918.63.”

