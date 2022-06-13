Littleton:Mother-And-Daughter Authors Celebrate With Book Signing

Ryegate mother-and-daughter team Casey Kendall, left, and Clarissa Kendall, co-authors of "I Appreciate Your Resilience," celebrated with a book signing on Saturday at the Little Village Toy and Book Shop. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — A Ryegate mother and daughter who are co-authors of a book about living through the COVID-19 pandemic celebrated with a book signing on Saturday at the Little Village Toy and Book Shop.
“I Appreciate Your Resilience,” which took more than a year to complete, was written by Clarissa Kendall and her daughter, Casey, 11, who designed the cover and pictures inside and came up with a lot of the ideas.
“We’ve always wanted to write a book and have a lot of ideas,” said Clarissa. “I was online and typing in ‘resilience for kids’ for any good books. And there really weren’t any. I didn’t find anything on resilience. I wanted it defined in kids’ terms.”
So they embarked on their own book, which defines resilience at the end.
“I asked Casey for some ideas and what have been the hardest things and what are some of the good things that came out of it,” said Clarissa.
Good things were spending more time with family and getting creative with ways to interact with others, she said.
“There’s downs and there’s some good stuff and we wanted to talk about it,” said Clarissa. “I think it’s a great read-aloud for kids. Talk about your experience. It’s something that’s going to change their lives and they are never going to forget what the pandemic was and how it affected them … We hope this reaches a lot of families because we know it’s been hard for parents, too. We hope they talk about their experience and just run with it. The pandemic stress, being unsure, was so ever-changing. The message — you’re stronger than you think.”
With one book completed, Casey said she wants to write others (the mother and daughter already have several ideas lined up for their second book) and is interested in becoming an actress.
She is also learning to do digital drawing.
Clarissa thanked Clare Brooks, owner of Littleton Village Toy and Book Shop.
