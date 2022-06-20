Littleton Moves Ahead With 2022 Parking Plans

In addition to opening up 20 new parking spaces on Hillview Terrace, the town of Littleton will be installing signage to inform motorists of existing parking areas in downtown. (Map contributed by town of Littleton)
LITTLETON — As the town prepares for what is expected to be a busy summer, two parking projects for 2022 are moving forward.
One will open up 20 new spaces on town-owned property on Hillview Terrace, beside the parking area off Pleasant Street, and the other will involve signage that will direct residents and visitors to already existing parking areas downtown.
Last year, the old barn on Hillview Terrace was torn down to make way for the 20 new parking spaces.
That project was initially put on hold pending a lot line adjustment sought by a property owner, but two board meetings ago that item was tabled and the new parking spaces are moving forward, Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said on Monday.
“That project should get back on track and get completed so that parking lot would open,” he said. “The contractor will be given the authority to finish the project.”
Once the Hillview Terrace project is complete, the town can see if there’s a reason for a lot line adjustment, and if so, can look at it then, he said.
The other project that the town got a little behind on was identifying existing parking areas in town.
“There’s parking, but people don’t know where it is,” said Gleason.
Last week, Department of Public Works Director Doug Damko moved ahead on obtaining the signage to identify what will be called parking lots A, B, C, D, E and F and obtaining directional signage to show motorists where the locations are, he said.
“Part of it is just making people aware that there is parking, just a block or two off of Main Street in a variety of areas,” said Gleason. “That’s an effort he pushed on Tuesday, to make sure those signs were ordered and we get them up as soon as possible.”
The signs will identify six parking locations that run from Union Street toward Mill Street and across the river at the former Murro property beside the Littleton Area Senior Center.
There will also be a map linked on the town website that identifies the parking location, said Gleason.
The hope is that the signs will be installed within a few weeks, he said.
The goal is to also have the new Hillview Terrace parking spaces available sometime this summer.
