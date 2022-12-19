Littleton Multi-Unit Housing Proposal Draws More Concerns, Grows More Complicated

LITTLETON — More opposition has been voiced against a plan to turn the Littleton Motel into multi-unit secured housing for tenants in need of outside support services as the Zoning Board of Adjustment tries to find a path to reach a decision on a project that is complicated because it has one parcel, as well as a building, in two different zones that have different requirements.
Stacie Leclerc, who runs Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling and is seeking to buy the property, requests a special exception to allow multi-family housing in the Residential-1 and Commercial-1 zones at 166 Main St., currently the location of the Littleton Motel, which is billed as the oldest motel in New Hampshire.
After a public hearing on Dec. 13, ZBA members unanimously agreed to continue the hearing until Jan. 10 to give them time to get clarification from board legal counsel regarding the difference between multi-family dwellings and multi-family dwellings on a parcel of at least 30,000 square feet, which is the minimum size needed for such housing.
As they wait for that determination, they are also requesting feedback from the Planning Board regarding Littleton’s master plan and the short-term housing situation and the effect the project might have on the character of Main Street.
Currently, the motel property is being used for both short-term motel stays in 14 motel units and long-term housing in eight one-bedroom apartments converted from motel units. However, the latter use was never approved by the town and appears to violate the zoning ordinance.
“The current owner doesn’t have permission to use it in that manner,” said ZBA member Chris Sweeney.
Leclerc plans to convert the 14 three-season motel units to six year-round apartments and convert the first floor of the main house into two apartment units.
In reply to the four special exception questions asked by the ZBA, she said residential property values in the neighborhood wouldn’t be reduced because the property is already providing long-term housing and no nuisance or unreasonable hazard will result because tenants, who will have 12-month leases, will be required to abide by strict rules and the property will be maintained and kept up to high standards with investments.
Project funding is being provided by the New Hampshire Housing Authority, which requires that some units be set aside as low-income housing based on percentages, she said.
Leclerc said the current plan (which could change based on the community’s needs) is to provide housing for women needing outside services, such as substance abuse recovery services, though no services will be provided on the property itself, which will be solely residential.
“It is already mixed-use,” she said to zoners. “The biggest change is to the 14 three-season motels we want to convert to year-round apartments.”
ZBA member Zackary Hawkins noted that about half the lot sits in the residential zone and the other half is in the commercial zone and the property is not zoned for mixed-use.
“For us, this is where it gets really weird,” he said.
If the property is split into two different zones, board members will have to evaluate each part, said Hawkins.
The two different zones have different requirements associated with them, though both have the minimum 30,000 square feet needed for the housing, said ZBA Chairman George Morgan.
During the public input part of the hearing, no abutters spoke in favor.
An abutter opposed was Susan Borque, who lives on Church Street, just behind the motel.
“I feel that the town needs lodging, not more apartments or more low-income apartments or housing for women who are in recovery,” she said.
If Littleton loses the motel, it won’t have many lodging establishments left in town because it has already lost other motels, said Bourque.
Other abutters opposed were David and Sheila Fiandaca, who were out of town but expressed their feelings in a letter.
No non-abutter residents spoke in favor.
Several expressed opposition.
Resident Donna Tully, of 15 Merrill St., lives one street over and said her concerns include the whole historical aspect of the motel being lost and its longstanding function as a place for tourists lost, as well as the talk of it housing women in recovery.
The property would not be a treatment facility, a place for group therapy, or a crisis shelter for women escaping domestic abuse, said Leclerc.
“This is independent living,” said Leclerc. “It’s not for folks who need oversight to be safe in their home.”
Another non-abutter resident speaking in opposition was Tom Merritt, who lives on Church St.
Merritt said zoners should respect the character of a settled neighborhood and look at preserving the character of the neighborhood, as well as the character of Main Street as a visitor-friendly economic enterprise.
“It’s going to disturb the character of Main Street,” he said. “Main Street is anchored on its western end by this historic motel.”
Home values could decrease for a project that could be accommodated in another part of town, said Merritt.
Kevin Smith, owner of Little Town Brews at 42 Main St., spoke against the housing he said would go in an area of Littleton that the town has spent the last several years building up for tourism.
“We’re losing motels,” he said. “For that goal of tourism, where are they going to stay?”
Also speaking against was Kim Woodson, general manager of White Mountain Canning Co.
“We have a really thriving Main Street right now,” she said. “That’s not saying there is not a need for Ms. Leclerc’s project, but I don’t believe that Main Street is the appropriate place for it. If you’re talking about rezoning or variances, it really does change the complexion of what we’re doing and what this town has done in the last 15 years to revitalize this portion [of Main Street]. We do see a lot of tourists, we do see people who very comfortably walk up and down Main Street and are thrilled to come back year after year. We don’t want to discourage the use of a facility that can really do some good. We just feel that Main Street is not the appropriate place to make those adjustments.”
In response to the Fiandacas’ questions in their letter about home values, Lerclerc said there is multi-unit housing directly across the street from the motel and that hasn’t impacted neighbors’ property values.
“The change is not a dramatic change from the current use,” she said.
There are no plans to alter the exteriors of the motel building or the other buildings, said Leclerc.
To Smith’s concerns about an Airbnb someday opening on the property, she said per the contract with the state she cannot have short-term rentals or Airbnbs, and even if someone were to purchase the property from her, they will be locked into the same contract for a minimum of 10 years.
Town Zoning Officer Milton Bratz said 57 percent of the entire parcel is in the commercial zone and 43 percent in the residential zone.
“This is really unusual, “said Morgan. “I haven’t come across a piece of property where we’re dealing with two zones on the same piece of property.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.