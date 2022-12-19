Littleton Multi-Unit Housing Proposal Draws More Concerns, Grows More Complicated
Stacie Leclerc, who runs Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling, seeks a special exception from the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment to convert the Littleton Motel into multi-unit housing for those in need of outside support services. Here, she responds to a question from a resident during a public hearing on Dec. 13. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — More opposition has been voiced against a plan to turn the Littleton Motel into multi-unit secured housing for tenants in need of outside support services as the Zoning Board of Adjustment tries to find a path to reach a decision on a project that is complicated because it has one parcel, as well as a building, in two different zones that have different requirements.

Stacie Leclerc, who runs Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling and is seeking to buy the property, requests a special exception to allow multi-family housing in the Residential-1 and Commercial-1 zones at 166 Main St., currently the location of the Littleton Motel, which is billed as the oldest motel in New Hampshire.

