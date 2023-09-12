LITTLETON — Two weeks after Select Board member Carrie Gendreau made comments in opposition to a diversity-LGBTQ+ mural in town, a broad swath of area residents weighed in, including the muralist, fellow Christians, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and a former selectman who served with her.

The vast majority of them were critical of Gendreau’s comments. Some said she should not be using her role as a Select Board member to voice her personal religious views and that her words were hurtful to a community that has been historically marginalized.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments