LITTLETON — Two weeks after Select Board member Carrie Gendreau made comments in opposition to a diversity-LGBTQ+ mural in town, a broad swath of area residents weighed in, including the muralist, fellow Christians, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and a former selectman who served with her.
The vast majority of them were critical of Gendreau’s comments. Some said she should not be using her role as a Select Board member to voice her personal religious views and that her words were hurtful to a community that has been historically marginalized.
The first of the 29 speakers during the public input session of Monday’s Select Board meeting was Kerri Harrington, a Littleton resident and co-chair of North Country Pride, which collaborated with NOCO Mural Project and Granite United Way for the mural on the side of a private building along Jackson Street that was created by Vermont muralist Meg Reinhold.
Harrington used her three minutes to read a statement by Reinhold, who wrote that her artwork has received widespread community support and she feels that her mural is reflective of Littleton’s “shared values of inclusion and accessibility” and the paintings “represent the joy, solidarity, and pride of our North Country neighbors and family members, who are living beautiful and authentic lives despite attempts to silence their voices and diminish their civil rights.”
With depictions of a rainbow, two birch trees with a moonlit mountain landscape, and a dandelion growing out of a book, Reinhold said she challenges anyone to find something in the imagery that is not appropriate for public viewing.
In watching the video of the Aug. 28 Select Board meeting, Reinhold said Gendreau could not articulate what specific issues she has with the paintings.
“In a large sense, it doesn’t matter,” said Reinhold. “Whether Ms. Gendreau likes or dislikes my paintings is unimportant. What’s important is that she is using her power in a problematic way to censor and police artwork that doesn’t align with her personal views. Freedom of speech is an inalienable right. The Select Board member’s desire to be protected from ideas that challenge their worldview is not protected.”
Julie Butler said one of the things she loves about living in Littleton is the town’s welcoming nature and vibrant arts scene, which sets Littleton apart.
“Selectman Gendreau’s problem is the viewpoint that LGBTQ+ people should not be represented in books, should not have access to healthcare, and should be joyful or a part of our community,” said Butler. “My problem as a resident of Littleton is an elected official is trying to impose their viewpoint and discrimination on the rest of the community … Someone who exercises viewpoint discrimination should not be a selectman or a state senator.”
Other residents said they are not religious, and while they live near a brightly lit cross, that cross is on private property and is protected speech.
All human beings are afforded the same fundamental rights, regardless of race, color, religion, and sexual orientation, said Kristyn Ilacqua.
“Why would you want to alienate a portion of the people that you are elected to represent?” asked Ilacqua. “Do they not matter? Is their life experience or expertise not viable enough because of their sexuality? To me, everyone belongs, every person.”
Littleton resident Kathy Ross noted that 22 years ago on Monday was 9-11, “a chilling and extreme act of violence perpetrated by religious zealots.”
“Sadly, Carrie, many of your remarks remind us that your ideal of freedom should only be afforded to those sharing your religious convictions, and public art that supports something counter to your beliefs does not belong,” said Ross. “Forcing your beliefs on the whole, that is not the North Country way, that is not what Littleton should be about.”
Courtney Vashaw, lifelong North Country resident and president of the board of directors of Theater UP, said “I am a queer woman, I am married to a woman, and I have not been indoctrinated by Satan.”
Theater UP made Littleton its home because of its vibrant arts community, which brings money to the town, and the organization will bring $20,000 to the Littleton Opera House to help it continue to operate and is also on the precipice of making a $10 million investment in the community as part of an effort to have space for art to happen, if the group is allowed to continue to make art, said Vashaw.
“However, as one of the gayest organizations around, we cannot and will not invest in a community that marginalizes us and calls us an abomination and the work of Satan,” said Vashaw. “We cannot work in a community that is governed by fear.”
As a lifelong Christian and someone raised to follow the words of Jesus, resident Barbara Buckley said, “I am appalled that someone is taking the words of the book of Genesis, the book of Ezekiel, and the book of Leviticus and using that above the words of our lord and savior Jesus Christ. Jesus said above all else love your neighbor as yourself.”
In the same book of Genesis that refers to homosexuality, Lot gives up his daughters to be raped by a mob instead of giving up the two angels that came to save him, she said.
“What does that tell us about this book?” said Buckley. “What else should we read into it and how much should we live that? How many of you here are you are willing to share your two daughters with a raving mob? … As a Christian, I live my life knowing that Jesus loves me, Jesus loves you. Jesus loves everyone in this room, not just those who are straight.”
State Rep. Matt Simon, R-Littleton, said he will buck the trend and speak in support of Gendreau, whom he said serves faithfully as a Select Board member, treats people with dignity and respect regardless of their beliefs and whether or not she agrees with them, and has a right to free speech and freedom of religion and a right to communicate them.
Others held a different view, including Matt Wolfe, of Littleton, who said when one lives in an extremely religious environment that is their reality and when one doesn’t, that is their reality.
“It’s dependent on where you grew up,” said Wolfe. “Trying to enforce the way that you grew up on other people is not right … I think religion is great for those who believe in it and use it for the betterment of their own lives and the lives around them, but it does not have a place in politics.”
Business owner and Littleton resident Chris Sweeney said he wants to remind everyone that “Carrie Gendreau does not represent us. She only speaks for her god, not ours.”
Sweeney encouraged those in the room to “run for something, be appointed to a board, get involved in your local community so we don’t have to deal with this trash.”
Defending Gendreau was Greg Darling, chaplain of the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816, who said Gendreau has been elected to office while never hiding the fact she “is a God-fearing, Bible-believing person” and that Littleton, with its many churches, likewise has many believers.
Addressing the issue of signage and art on public property, Darling suggested neutrality to ensure that anything on town property is neutral.
Several non-residents spoke, among them Sugar Hill resident Nick DeMayo, who also defended Gendreau and said she “speaks for the silent majority.”
Disagreeing was former Littleton Selectman Franco Rossi, who said Gendreau is not speaking for the silent majority, at least how the majority of people think and feel, in particular about the issue under discussion.
“I had the pleasure of serving on the board with you, Carrie,” said Rossi. “I always respected you and still respect you. I know what’s in your heart and how you feel about people … I don’t want to get into the whole religious thing … but I do want to address a couple of items that I think you’re really missing on this issue, Carrie. Number one, you certainly have the right to have your opinions to say what you want. But I don’t think you understand what damage that does to a community that’s been marginalized for so long and is always fighting for being viewed as equal. Comparing them to criminals and heroin addicts does not make them feel equal. When you make comments like that, it’s hurtful. I know you don’t mean to hurt anybody, but your personal religious beliefs have no business in that role … I ask you to step back and don’t dig your heels in and think about how your actions as a selectman, not as an individual, impact the entire community.”
Ronnie Sandler, of Easton, said she has been a North Country resident and an out lesbian for more than 50 years.
“This is the first time living in the North Country that I have felt in fear,” said Sandler.
She asked Gendreau to go on record again denouncing the white supremacist group that supported her comments regarding the mural.
A Sept. 7 email to The Caledonian-Record from a sender claiming to be Ryan J. Murdough, founder in 2022 of the New England White Network, states “New England White Network fully supports Carrie Gendreau for opposing the degeneracy being put on display in Littleton. When White Nationalists take power, any kind of homosexual and trans propaganda will be banned. Degeneracy has no place in New Hampshire.”
In a previous response, Gendreau denounced the group.
“I want to remind you that your religious views are just that, yours,” said Sandler. “You have the right to believe whatever you want. You do not have the right to impose what you believe on me. That’s what the U.S.A. is all about. That is why there is separation of church and state and why New Hampshire went even further than our constitution in 1819 to adopt a toleration act again requiring that separation. I believe, Carrie, that you owe the LGBTQ community, the arts community, and the people of Littleton and the surrounding areas an apology for the hate and fear you have brought on us.”
Scarlett Moberly, a fourth-generation Littleton resident, took aim at all three Select Board members.
“The three of you should be ashamed of yourselves,” she said. “You, for your comments against a specific group and you two for your silence. We are here to keep our neighbors safe … It is ridiculous that we’re here anyway because religion has no place in our government and that’s one of the founding principles of our country. The three of you need to meet as a group and decide how you’re going to move forward with this.”
Gendreau and fellow Select Board members Roger Emerson and Linda MacNeil did not comment on the issue during or after Monday’s public input.
Future Board Discussion And N.H. Senate
At the outset of the meeting, Gendreau asked to be tabled what had been put into the meeting agenda as a discussion about signs and art on public property.
The decision, approved 3-0 by the board, received boos from some attendees.
“This will be brought up at a later time,” said Emerson. “It needs some serious thought.”
On Tuesday, Littleton Fire Chief Chad Miller estimated that 300 people showed up to Monday’s Select Board meeting, which was held at the Littleton Opera House to accommodate what was expected to be larger than normal meeting turnout.
On Monday, The Caledonian-Record emailed New Hampshire Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, inquiring if the mural comments by Gendreau, who represents New Hampshire Senate District 1, have come under Senate attention, if any constituents have reached out to the Senate with concerns, and if there will be any Senate discussion or action regarding Gendreau’s comments.
“Senator Gendreau has deeply held religious beliefs and has been open about them during her time as an elected official,” Bradley said in a statement issued Tuesday. “In the state Senate, as volunteers, we all come from different life experiences and have different viewpoints on issues including this one. I do not hold the same views as Carrie, and I regret if anyone was offended by her views. I also think it was important that the community was able to express their viewpoints last night and that Carrie was able to listen to their input and concerns.”
